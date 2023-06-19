Penn State football film review | 4-star safety Vaboue Toure plays with speed and physicality

Penn State secured a valuable addition to its 2024 recruiting class by garnering a commitment from 4-star safety Vaboue Toure on Friday.

Toure, listed as the No. 23-ranked safety nationally and No. 4 player in New Jersey, became the latest prospect to join a recruiting class that ranks in the top 10 nationally.

There are many promising pieces in the class who figure to be contributors for the Nittany Lions for years to come, and Toure is no different.

With one year of football at Irvington High School still ahead of him, Toure has already put together an impressive tape through three seasons with the Blue Knights.

Reading the quarterback

Toure is especially strong at watching opposing quarterbacks’ eyes, allowing him to get a jump on the ball and hop routes.

This allows him to cheat toward receivers and cut in front of the ball as soon as it was released, leading to deflections and interceptions.

He sometimes over-pursues when trying to jump a pass, allowing receivers to get behind him, but he’s shown great make-up speed to hawk them down and save touchdowns.

In this clip, he’s able to sniff out a screen pass and blow it up for a loss of yardage.

Rushing the quarterback

Toure has spent time at defensive end and is especially adept at rushing the quarterback, recording several sacks and tackles for loss.

This is a skill that could translate very well to Penn State, as defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has shown a tendency to blitz defensive backs. In 2022, safety Ji’Ayir Brown ranked third on the team with 4.5 sacks, and Johnny Dixon racked up three from the cornerback position.

In this highlight, Toure gets around the offensive tackle and cuts back to bring down the running back.

Speed

Toure has shown burst on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

He frequently gets the edge when stretching the field on offense and is able to turn downfield for big chunk plays. At safety, he’s able to stay with receivers on go-routes without allowing much separation.

Playing primarily from the free-safety position, Toure has shown his range, covering large areas of the field. Despite playing a Cover 2 defense, Toure’s speed gives him the ability to hold down the middle of the field, which is typically a weakness of that defensive scheme.

On several occasions, Toure has had to make up large amounts of ground to catch ball carriers who had broken through the defense, but has done so effectively, taking good angles and eating up grass with good speed.

Ball skills

Throughout his film, it’s evident that Toure has a knack for finding the football.

He’s able to secure both interceptions and fumbles at a high rate and is often able to return them for big gains, likely aided by his time making defenders miss as a running back.

In this clip, Toure drifts backward before making a play on the ball. He dives and hauls it in for a pick.

Physicality

Penn State likes to have big, violent safeties on the field and Toure fits that mold. He’s an aggressive tackler, taking ball carriers head-on.

He has plenty of powerful collisions on tape, but will likely need to clean up his tackling at the next level to avoid targeting calls.

On this play, Toure reads the run and comes all the way from the 40-yard line up past midfield to bring down the running back. He immediately stifles the ball carrier's momentum and introduces him to the turf.

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT