Penn State football film review | 4-star edge Mylachi Williams exhibits acceleration, burst off the line

With several players committing over the past few weeks, Penn State’s 2024 recruiting class has been rounding into shape.

The latest commitment came on Saturday, when 4-star edge rusher Mylachi Williams announced his decision, becoming the 22nd member of the class.

As the recruiting cycle begins to reach its final stages, the Nittany Lions currently sit at No. 7 in the 247Sports team composite rankings, with a top-10 finish looking more and more likely.

Hailing from Drexel Hill, outside Philadelphia, Williams became the eighth Pennsylvania native to join the class, and is the second edge rusher alongside Xavier Gilliam.

While both players stand at 6-foot-3, Gilliam weighs in at 260 pounds while Williams is much lighter at 215, providing complimentary playstyles.

Williams received interest from a plethora of Power 5 programs, including offers from Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and USC, but defensive line coach Deion Barnes was able to secure the commitment for Penn State in his first offseason in the role.

One factor that likely contributed to Williams’ decision was how early the Nittany Lions were able to jump on his recruitment, offering him on Jan. 14 when his only other Division I offer was from Temple.

Here’s a look at what the latest Nittany Lion commit will bring to the program.

Explosive

Williams has shown elite burst off the edge, coming off the line with blazing speed and blowing past offensive linemen.

This allows him to get into the backfield quickly and disrupt quarterbacks before the play develops.

In this play, he shoots off the line of scrimmage and through the B gap before tripping up the quarterback for a big loss of yardage.

Strong pursuit

Not only is Williams quick off the snap, he’s also adept at tracking down ball carriers.

In this play he flies around the right tackle and into the backfield before hawking down the quarterback to generate a negative play.

On occasion he struggles to bring down opposing quarterbacks quickly, allowing them to throw the ball away for an incompletion rather than securing a sack. Williams also goes for a lot of ankle tackles, which won’t be enough to bring down some of the better running backs in the Big Ten.

It’s expected that he’ll put on more muscle once he gets in the strength and conditioning program at Penn State, which could help clean up both of these mistakes.

Good in coverage

Williams’ speed allows him to be effective when dropping into coverage as well. This versatility could prove effective at the next level since he can excel in more than one role.

In this instance, Williams drops back and jumps in front of the slot receiver to pick off the quarterback and return the ball down the field.

Read and react

Williams is smart in his positioning, allowing himself to always be in position to make a play on the ball carrier.

He keeps a stable base and isn’t thrown off by jab steps and fakes, allowing him to stay locked onto the runner and bring them down.

In this play, the offense runs a read option where the quarterback decides to keep the ball instead of pitching it to the running back.

Williams first widens his feet and stays balanced, remaining in position to take down either player, so when the quarterback takes off he’s able to quickly rally to the ball and bring him down behind the line.

