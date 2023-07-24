Penn State football film review | 4-star DL T.A. Cunningham is disruptive with big frame, pursuit

Penn State continued its hot July on the recruiting trail with another high-profile commitment on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions dipped into Florida and added 4-star defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham, listed as the No. 30-ranked defensive lineman and No. 234 overall recruit in the 2024 class by 247Sports.

Penn State has found tremendous success in the Sunshine State in recent years, with Cunningham becoming the third Florida product in this year’s class and eighth in the last three recruiting cycles.

With another 4-star to his name, defensive line coach Deion Barnes has already made a serious impact in recruiting since he was promoted to the role in March.

Cunningham becomes the fifth defensive-line recruit in the 2024 class, joining 4-stars Liam Andrews and Mylachi Williams, as well 3-stars De’Andre Cook and Xavier Gilliam.

Cunningham has bounced around several high schools during his career, beginning in Georgia, moving to California and finally transferring to Miami Central High School ahead of his senior season.

His last full season was in 2021, when he totaled 66 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and seven sacks for Johns Creek High School in Georgia.

Here’s what Penn State is getting in its newest defensive line commit.

Length

At 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, Cunningham has natural length and wingspan that, if developed properly, can allow him to become a wrecking ball at the college level.

On this play, Cunningham rushes from the left side, circumvents the double team and pressures the quarterback. He then reaches his arm up and bats the pass down for an incompletion.

Not only can he get into the passing lane, but he can also disrupt the ground game with his size and length.

On this snap, the quarterback tries to cut to the outside on an option play, but Cunningham uses his long arms to latch onto the runner and bring him down.

He’s currently very raw but certainly has the physical tools to become an impact player.

Pursuit

Another impressive thing about Cunningham is that he doesn’t give up on plays and always hustles to the ball.

Here, the opposing team runs a bubble screen. The ball is thrown over Cunningham’s head, but he quickly changes directions toward the ball carrier and hauls him down for a short gain.

On this quarterback sweep, he works to the outside and does a good job of staying in his lane. When the runner cuts inside, Cunningham is in great position to make the tackle.

Tackling

He does need to improve his pass-rushing skills to become a three-down lineman, but Cunningham could provide immediate value as a run defender.

On this play, Cunningham plays the option perfectly. He angles inside toward the running back, which causes the quarterback to pull it down and run. Cunningham then redirects to the quarterback and flings him down in the backfield.

On this run play, Cunningham quickly beats the blocker and bursts into the backfield, wrapping up the running back with a strong tackle.

He has a tendency to tackle up high, which may result in missed tackles against some of the stronger runners at the college level. Still, a big, intelligent defensive lineman is a very strong base for Penn State to work with in the coming years.

