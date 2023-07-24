Penn State football film review | 4-star defensive lineman Liam Andrews utilizes big frame and physicality

Penn State secured a commitment on Friday from its highest-rated defensive line recruit since 5-star Dani Dennis-Sutton two cycles ago. With a 6-foot-5 frame and great athleticism, it’s easy to see why Liam Andrews is thought of so highly.

The 4-star ranks as the No. 2 player in the state of Massachusetts, as well as a top-100 player nationally. He’s one of five defensive linemen now in Penn State’s 2024 recruiting class — a class which ranks No. 6 in the country — alongside Xavier Gilliam, T.A. Cunningham, De’Andre Cook and Mylachi Williams.

Here’s what makes Andrews such a highly touted prospect.

Versatility

Andrews has great positional versatility, having played both offensive and defensive lineman in high school.

His recent transition to the defensive side of the ball means he brings high upside if he can continue to learn the nuances of the position throughout his senior season with Dexter High School.

Throughout his junior season, Andrews played everything from a 3-technique to a 9-technique, and was effective at every position despite the different skill sets needed at each. This flexibility allows him to be used in different ways.

Strength

One of the most noticeable traits from his film is his physicality and ability to overpower opponents through sheer force.

At 260 pounds, Andrews has a clear advantage over most of the linemen he goes against, allowing him to dominate the line of scrimmage.

On defense, Andrews forces his way past offensive tackles and double teams like a wrecking ball. On offense, he stonewalls defenders and pancakes them to the ground. When running counter plays, he creates gaping holes for the running back by pushing defenders backward and into each other.

In this play, Andrews bullies the defender 10 yards downfield, keeping him off-balance and pushing him back in dominating fashion.

Technique

Andrews is able to gain leverage through the use of different moves, giving him multiple ways to maneuver past offensive linemen when rushing.

This allows him to shed blockers and penetrate the offensive line to wreak havoc, but also helps him to maintain gaps to prevent running lanes from opening.

Additionally, having good technique allows him to use his energy more efficiently, allowing him to stay effective throughout the game.

In this clip, Andrews employs multiple swim moves to work past the offensive tackle before chasing down the quarterback for a sack.

Balance

Andrews plays with great balance, keeping a stable base which allows him to always stay in position and maneuver past blockers.

Having a solid foundation allows him to effectively utilize his strength by generating power from his whole body.

In addition, he shows good bend and body control when getting around the edge and displays a strong change of direction in pursuit of ball carriers.

Having played basketball and lacrosse, Andrews likely developed strong footwork and body control which benefits his play on the gridiron.

In this instance, Andrews angles his way around the edge and is able to keep his stability to bring down the quarterback in the backfield.

