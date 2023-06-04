Penn State football earns second Sunday commitment from 3-star edge rusher Xavier Gilliam

Penn State’s 2024 recruiting class just got its first edge rusher.

Xavier Gilliam, a 3-star out of Columbia, Maryland, became the newest recruit to commit to the Nittany Lions.

Gilliam stands at 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, and made his official visit to Penn State on June 2.

The Wilde Lake High School product had offers from Texas A&M, Pitt, Maryland and more.

