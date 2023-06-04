Penn State continued its recent recruiting success in the state of Maryland with another commitment for its 2024 class.

Baltimore native Dejuan Lane announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Sunday, becoming the 17th member of the class.

The 4-star is ranked as the No. 8 player in the state and is now the lone safety in the class.

Lane held offers from many high-profile schools, and ultimately chose the blue and white over colleges like Georgia, Notre Dame and Michigan.

The 6-foot-3 195-pounder comes from Gilman High School, where he also ran for the school’s track team and made the state meet in both the 100- and 200-meter dash.

Lane is the third recruit to commit to Penn State on Sunday.

