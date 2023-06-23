Penn State football earns commitment from 4-star WR Josiah Brown

Penn State picked up its second blue chip wide receiver in three days on Friday.

Four-star Josiah Brown has announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions. He joins Tyseer Denmark, who committed on Wednesday, as the newest wide receivers in Penn State’s 2024 class.

Brown plays for Holy Trinity Diocesan in Hicksville, New York, and is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state. With his decision, Penn State now holds commitments from the top players in Pennsylvania and New York.

Brown stands at 6-foot and 170 pounds and ranks as the No. 20 athlete in the country.

The Nittany Lions were one of the first teams to extend an offer to Brown, doing so in March of 2022. Brown would later receive offers from programs like Georgia, Alabama, Michigan and Oklahoma.

He took official visits to Georgia and Rutgers, as well as Penn State, before making his decision.

