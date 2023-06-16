Penn State football earns commitment from 4-star safety Vaboue Toure

Penn State added another piece to its secondary with its latest 2024 commitment.

4-star safety Vaboue Toure announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Monday morning.

BREAKING: 4-star safety Vaboue Toure has committed to Penn State, per his Instagram pic.twitter.com/UMxF6CnhzU — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) June 16, 2023

Hailing from Irvington High School in Irvington, New Jersey, Toure is ranked the No. 23 safety in the nation and No. 4 player from New Jersey by 247Sports. He also took snaps at running back during his high school career.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect is the second true safety commit of Penn State’s 2024 class, joining 4-star Dejuan Lane.

