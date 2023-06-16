Penn State football earns commitment from 4-star safety Vaboue Toure

Penn State added another piece to its secondary with its latest 2024 commitment.
4-star safety Vaboue Toure announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Monday morning.
BREAKING: 4-star safety Vaboue Toure has committed to Penn State, per his Instagram pic.twitter.com/UMxF6CnhzU— Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) June 16, 2023
Hailing from Irvington High School in Irvington, New Jersey, Toure is ranked the No. 23 safety in the nation and No. 4 player from New Jersey by 247Sports. He also took snaps at running back during his high school career.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect is the second true safety commit of Penn State’s 2024 class, joining 4-star Dejuan Lane.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
After 15 years with Virginia’s football program, Marques Hagans packed his bags and headed t…