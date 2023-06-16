 Skip to main content
Penn State football earns commitment from 4-star safety Vaboue Toure

Committed graphic
Graphic by Carson Schultz

Penn State added another piece to its secondary with its latest 2024 commitment.

4-star safety Vaboue Toure announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Monday morning.

Hailing from Irvington High School in Irvington, New Jersey, Toure is ranked the No. 23 safety in the nation and No. 4 player from New Jersey by 247Sports. He also took snaps at running back during his high school career.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect is the second true safety commit of Penn State’s 2024 class, joining 4-star Dejuan Lane.

