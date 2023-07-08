 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

Penn State football earns commitment from 4-star edge rusher Mylachi Williams

Committed graphic
Graphic by Carson Schultz

“The best in PA stay in PA” as Penn State added the highest-rated defensive end in Pennsylvania.

Four-star defensive end Mylachi Williams announced he has committed to the Nittany Lions for the class of 2024.

Out of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, is ranked the seventh-best player in the state and the 25th-best player in the class.

Williams was on campus for his official visit on June 9, his first official visit to any school. He took an unofficial visit earlier in the year on March 18.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags