Penn State football earns commitment from 4-star edge rusher Mylachi Williams

“The best in PA stay in PA” as Penn State added the highest-rated defensive end in Pennsylvania.

Four-star defensive end Mylachi Williams announced he has committed to the Nittany Lions for the class of 2024.

The best in PA stay in PA!!!🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/Yy8Exmkp12 — Mylachi Williams (@24MylachiW) July 9, 2023

Out of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, is ranked the seventh-best player in the state and the 25th-best player in the class.

Williams was on campus for his official visit on June 9, his first official visit to any school. He took an unofficial visit earlier in the year on March 18.

