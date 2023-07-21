Penn State has added another talented weapon to its defensive line room of the future.

On Friday, 4-star lineman Liam Andrews announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

"I believe every single person in the program is just bought in to winning a national championship, and I love that," Andrews said after his decision. "Everyone from the fans, the alumni, the staff, they're all about Penn State football."

Andrews, who attends the Dexter School in Brookline, Massachusetts, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 player in his state and No. 92 nationally.

He joins edge rushers Xavier Gilliman and Mylachi Williams as Penn State's three lineman commits for its 2024 class, which now has 23 members.

"I never give up on a play, I have a high motor," Andrews said. "The play could be 10 yards to the left of me and I'll still chase the guy down and get a hit on him."

Andrews was once ranked as one of the top offensive linemen in the class before announcing the move to defense earlier this year. He chose the Nittany Lions over Wisconsin and South Carolina.

"Penn State will be getting a kid who will give it his all everyday," Andrews said. "I'd be stupid not to go 100% every practice, every meeting. ...as a schematic defensive lineman fitting in, I'm an athletic pass rusher, who can play from the 3-technique to the 5-technique."

