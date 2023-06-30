Penn State football earns commitment from 3-star defensive lineman De'Andre Cook

Penn State bolstered its defensive line with a new commitment for its 2024 class on Friday.

Hailing from the nation’s capital, 3-star prospect De’Andre Cook has announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Cook ranks as the No. 5 player in Washington, D.C. He’s the first Nittany Lion commit from the city since Olu Fashanu in 2020.

Despite attending Friendship Collegiate Academy, Cook wasn’t very friendly to opposing offensive linemen, playing with speed and aggression at the defensive end position.

Cook may not be ranked as highly or garner as much attention as some other Penn State recruits, but he received interest from some of the nation’s top programs. He earned offers from Alabama, USC and Oklahoma, among others.

He’s the second defensive lineman in Penn State’s 2024 class, joining 3-star Xavier Gilliam. The program will likely look to add a few more bodies to the position before signing day.

