Penn State football continues upwards instate recruiting trajectory

On July 8, Penn State secured a commitment from 4-star edge rusher Mylachi Williams, giving James Franklin and company their eighth recruit from Pennsylvania for the 2024 recruiting cycle.

With Williams’ commitment, the Nittany Lions now have five of the top 10 instate recruits for 2024.

The dominance in Pennsylvania is nothing new for Franklin, but this year’s recruiting class is one of his most successful when it comes to nailing instate talent.

Here’s how Penn State’s 2024 instate success compares to Franklin's recruiting classes of recent years.

2023 (Instate recruits: 6)

In terms of rankings, last year’s class was a bit of a step back from the stacked 2022 class that made an instant impact on the field.

The Nittany Lions received commitments from the top player in the class again, 4-star offensive lineman J’ven Williams, who helped give the program six of the top 10 recruits from Pennsylvania.

Last year’s class finished No. 14 overall, despite one of the best instate recruiting campaigns of Franklin’s tenure.

2022 (Instate recruits: 8)

The 2022, ranked No. 6 nationally, was one of Franklin’s best recruiting classes since he took over as Penn State’s coach.

Like in 2023 and 2024, Penn State reeled in the top player in the state, last year’s Big Ten Freshman of the Year, running back Nick Singleton.

Other than Singleton, Penn State hauled in six of the top 10 recruits again, similarly to the 2023 class.

Pennsylvania’s No. 10-ranked recruit in 2022 was one of Penn State’s biggest defensive playmakers last season, linebacker Abdul Carter.

2021 (Instate recruits: 5)

Coming off a disappointing 2020 season in which Penn State finished 4-5, the program took a massive recruiting hit in 2021.

Penn State lost out on top instate recruit, 5-star offensive tackle Nolan Rucci, who went to Wisconsin.

The Nittany Lions had just one recruit in Pennsylvania’s top 10, 4-star wide receiver Lonnie White Jr., who ultimately chose to pursue a baseball career with the Pittsburgh Pirates and never suited up in blue and white.

2020 (Instate recruits: 4)

Coming off a Cotton Bowl win, Penn State hauled in a few instate players, but not as many as in recent years.

The Nittany Lions didn’t secure 5-star wide receiver Julian Fleming, the top player in the state, who went to Ohio State but did reel in Pennsylvania’s fourth- through seventh-ranked recruits.

One was defensive end Zuriah Fisher, who has never cracked the starting lineup and missed much of last season with an injury.

Linebacker Tyler Elsdon has been the most productive of Penn State’s instate recruits from 2020, with the others being Nick Dawkins and Fatorma Mulbah.

2019 (Instate recruits: 4)

2019 was the second worst instate recruiting year for Penn State over the past few years, but it did have two of the better Penn State players come from Pennsylvania.

Penn State had just two players in the top 10 with one of them being this year’s Pittsburgh Steelers second round pick cornerback Joey Porter Jr. He was the fourth-best recruit in the class.

He wasn’t the highest recruit for Penn State in the state, though. That went to current Penn State safety Keaton Ellis. Ellis was the third-best in the state and a 4-star.

2015-2018

From 2015 to 2018, Franklin had his ups and downs when it came to tallying up the top recruits in Pennsylvania.

The best in that span was 2018 where Penn State brought in six of the top 10 recruits. Linebacker Micah Parsons headlined the crew as the best player in the state and beside him was receiver Jahan Dotson, who was sixth.

The other really strong instate year was the only other time Franklin had the top player in the state in that span, which was in 2016.

Penn State had the one-two punch that year with the top-rated player running back Miles Sanders and offensive guard Michal Menet, as well as the seventh recruit.

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT

+2 Penn State football primes for busy July on the recruiting trail James Franklin and his staff have stacked talented recruiting classes for years, and Penn St…