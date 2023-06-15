Penn State football catching up with rest of Big Ten in ‘developing’ O-linemen

The Big Ten has long been known for typically staunch offensive lines, with a handful of programs helping develop some of the top blockers in the NFL.

Over the past decade, programs such as Iowa, Ohio State and Michigan have each produced at least three first-round linemen in the NFL Draft. Penn State, on the other hand, has only produced one in 26 years.

Led by position coach Phil Trautwein and his star tackle Olu Fashanu, widely considered one of the nation’s top blockers, the Nittany Lions’ offensive line could be catching up with the rest of the conference in 2023.

“I feel good about the depth and who we’re becoming and the mentality of the guys,” Trautwein said last week. “They’re great guys who have been around me, most of them, for four years. All of them that came in with me know what I want from them and know what I demand.”

Depth is a subject of concern at any position due to the physical nature of the sport, but the injury bug particularly affected Penn State’s offensive line last season, calling for new faces to step up.

Starting right tackle Caedan Wallace missed over two months with an injury before reappearing in the Rose Bowl, while injuries to Fashanu and starting left guard Landon Tengwall ended their seasons in Week 8 and 5, respectively.

In their absences came numerous late-season contributors, such as tackle Drew Shelton and guards Vega Ioane and JB Nelson, who are all likely to see increased playing time this fall.

“I think we have great depth,” Trautwein said. “I think we can play a lot of guys and keep guys fresh and do everything we need to do to last the whole season and stay healthy.”

Along with the aforementioned names, the Nittany Lions have added four former 4-star freshmen to their line, three having early-enrolled, since January: J’ven Williams, Alex Birchmeier, Anthony Donkoh and Chimdy Onoh.

Williams, rated as Pennsylvania’s No. 1 prospect for the class of 2023, has impressed Trautwein thus far and could potentially add to the rotation at tackle.

“I love his progress,” Trautwein said. “He wants to be great. He knows the pressure that he has and what people think about him, so he wants to meet those expectations.”

With Williams likely to back up Fashanu at left tackle, a competition between Wallace and Shelton for the starting right tackle spot is the one glaring question mark on Penn State’s offensive line.

Wallace has more experience, more or less a full-time starter over the past three seasons, but did struggle at times over 2021 and 2022.

While much younger than Wallace, Shelton slotted in as the Nittany Lions’ starting left guard when Fashanu went down with his injury, shining his potential as a freshman in five starts en route to burning his redshirt.

“It’s still a battle everyday,” Trautwein said. “They both know it… they’re battling. Like everybody knows, that competition is always. I’m excited about them grinding everyday.”

Shelton’s on-field contributions spoke numbers as he helped lead a banged up offensive line to a Rose Bowl win, but Trautwein said his accomplishments in his first year in town have also paid dividends in recruiting.

Penn State currently has commitments from five offensive linemen, three of whom are 4-stars, across four different for its 2024 recruiting class.

“What does every kid want? They want to be developed,” Trautwein said. “When they see that guys are developing, when they see Drew Shelton playing as a true freshman, that’s what they want. They know that’s possible here.”

