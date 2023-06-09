Penn State football casting “bigger net” in recruiting thanks to increased staff size

To win a single college football game takes game planning and preparation. To win 12 or more takes history, investment and a bold and aggressive pursuit.

Since the development and increasingly free-for-all nature of the transfer portal, recruiting has taken on a new meaning. Gone are the days of recruiting solely high schoolers, in are the days of tirelessly scouting both high school and college athletes.

With an influx of players on his radar, James Franklin has fought for an increased support staff for years, as some of the nation’s top programs have already done. This offseason, Franklin’s push to broaden his inner circle has come to fruition and Penn State is reaping the benefits.

“If you look across the landscape of college football… the majority of the big-time top-five, top-10 programs have big staffs,” Andy Frank, the Nittany Lions’ general manager of personnel and recruitment, said Thursday. “That’s something Coach has fought for every year… I think we're seeing the dividends of it right now.”

When all the noise of NIL, conference realignment and scheduling changes are stripped away, the programs that are most successful in college football are typically the ones with the best players.

Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia have combined for 15 college football playoff appearances, much in part because all three have brought in top-10 recruiting classes in all but one year since the playoff began in 2014.

To recruit the nation’s best players often takes the most connected members of the football community — and a surplus of them. This offseason, Penn State has added four more positions to its total support staff of analysts and recruiters, the latest addition being nine-time PIAA champion Bob Palko.

Palko will fill a newly-created role as the Nittany Lions’ director of high school relations.

“[Palko] knows other high-profile coaches throughout the country… I called him and offered him the job and he said he was coming,” Franklin said. “I think he’ll be a really good resource for our players in a lot of different ways. You probably read the job description, there’s a lot of other things that go into it as well.”

Palko’s main responsibilities will include reaching out to “five high school and junior college head coaches a day” and assisting the staff in “writing, texting and direct messaging” high school coaches to “establish a relationship and keep them informed of all events and changes in the football program,” the job listing states.

Joined by recently-added recruiting staffers Khalil Ahmad and D.J. Bryant, as well as a few new analysts, Palko will play a major role in continuing to expand the Nittany Lions as a national recruiting powerhouse.

“You've got a big recruiting staff, but all those analysts are also helping in recruiting. That’s a lot of connections with high school coaches,” Frank said. “If you have a staff of 10 people setting up visits or a staff of 40 people setting up visits… you're gonna have a whole different production in terms of who gets on your campus.”

Penn State has broadened its lens past Pennsylvania in the two recruiting cycles that have followed its successful 2022, in which the program hauled in three 5-stars.

In 2023, the Nittany Lions signed six Virginia natives while dipping into previously unsolicited territory such as Florida, Alabama and Georgia.

While still early, the program has already received pledges from three-a-piece in both Florida and Wisconsin for 2024, and Frank believes the nation-wide success has everything to do with an increase in staff size.

“I think these last couple recruiting classes were more national,” Frank said. “Not that we're actually going to sign a huge percentage of kids nationally, but we're able to cast a bigger net. When you cast a bigger net, hopefully you can be more selective of who you end up signing.”

This “bigger net” has taken the pressure off of Penn State’s position coaches and primary recruiters, who can now connect with high school coaches and athletes in any region and worry solely about talent and less about geography.

Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein has quickly turned himself into one of the nation’s top offensive recruiters, helping develop the program into one that highly-coveted blockers want to join.

After helping sign four 4-star linemen in 2023, Trautwein has already played his hand in five commitments across four different states for 2024.

“Honestly, I don’t really look at states,” Trautwein said. “I just look at good offensive linemen that want to be here and guys that have the traits, tools and the mindset to be able to come here… we've been doing a good job of getting great offensive linemen from many other places.”

