Penn State football boasts depth, experience at safety ahead of 2023 season

Over the last two seasons, Penn State has sent safeties Jaquan Brisker and Ji’Ayir Brown to the NFL via second- and third-round draft picks. Despite their departures, the Nittany Lions remain confident in the current talent at the position.

The program’s secondary was among the best in the country in 2022, allowing the second-lowest passing efficiency of any team, behind only Iowa. In order to maintain that level of play, however, the team will need new players to step up in replacement of departed starters.

Depth has been a constant talking point this offseason, with James Franklin even claiming that the team has “as much depth as we have had.”

“We have a three-deep at pretty much every position and I probably describe it as more of a two-and-a-half-deep,” Franklin said at Sunday’s Penn State media day. “I just don’t remember us having that as consistently across the board.”

The safety room is no exception, with talented pieces across the board. It’s hard to replace the production of Brown, who recorded 10 interceptions in his last two seasons with Penn State, and Franklin admitted such, but noted that the depth is likely in a better spot.

“The two-deep, you could make the argument, is better than the two-deep we had last year,” Franklin said. “I’m not necessarily saying that the starters are going to be better, because as we all know Ji’Ayir Brown was a hell of a player with a ton of production… I do think we’ve got a two-deep we can feel good about.”

Co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter echoed Franklin’s sentiments, claiming “we have a good situation right now where we got a lot of guys that got experience.”

Leading that group is senior Keaton Ellis, who holds 14 career starts. Ellis played opposite Brown in 2022 and will likely be partnered with junior Jaylen Reed this year, though redshirt sophomore Zakee Wheatley is also in the mix after appearing in 12 games last season.

Ellis is entering his second season as a starter, and on top of feeling more comfortable this time around, Ellis noted that having so much talent in the room has pushed the players to improve.

“We have a lot of guys who can play and a lot of talent across the board… we’re competing all the time and making eachother better and that’s all you can ask for,” Ellis said.

On top of pushing each other to compete, the safeties make sure to work together to eliminate any weaknesses in their game, sometimes meeting to discuss ways to improve.

“We have great conversations of what we need to do better collectively, because at the end of the day we’re a unit and we all stick together regardless of who’s out there,” Ellis said.

Building that chemistry has helped the safeties develop trust in each other, and a belief that everyone will do their job.

“A big part of our unit, not only safeties but defensively, is trust. And when you have that trust you can play fast,” Ellis said.

Reed, who appeared in all 13 games in 2022, made sure to give credit to the younger players in the group for the progress they’ve been able to make in practice since joining the team.

“I feel like our safety room all around, we have a lot of good players and even the young guys that just came in, King Mack and Dakaari [Nelson], I feel like they came into the room with a positive attitude, good things on and off the field,” Reed said.

According to Reed, having dependable teammates around him allows him to focus on his own job and gives him confidence in his teammates to do theirs.

“It makes the whole team better,” Reed said.

With depth comes more competition for playing time and less room for error at the top of the depth chart. Poindexter noted that the newcomers were keeping the upperclassmen diligent and challenging them to work harder.

“It’s great because you have a lot of competition each day,” Poindexter said. “They know they’ve got to show up to practice and practice a certain way, because they’ve got guys that, at any given time, can get ahead.”

