With kickoff less than 100 days away, Penn State announced updated kickoff times and network designations for several of its 2023 contests.

The Nittany Lions' Sept. 9 matchup against Delaware is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Penn State's homecoming matchup against UMass on Oct. 14 is also scheduled for 3:30 p.m., with the network designation to be determined.

A trio of conference battles have also been updated, including the White Out against Iowa on Sept. 23 moving forward to a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Lastly, Penn State's Big Ten opener at Illinois on Sept. 16, and its home contest against Michigan on Nov. 11, have been slotted in at noon and will both be featured on Fox's Big Noon Kickoff.

The matchup against the Blue Hens is part of an exclusive Peacock broadcast schedule that currently includes eight other games around the nation.

James Franklin's crew is currently scheduled to make two more appearances on NBC this season, as the network partnered with the Big Ten to hold a weekly primetime game this season.

The season opener against West Virginia on Sept. 2 and Nov. 24's Black Friday clash at Ford Field, Detroit, against Michigan State are both set to air on NBC and Peacock.

