Penn State football announces 2023 team captains

Penn State football released its six team captains for the 2023 season on Saturday, featuring a pair of players from all three phases.

Left tackle Olu Fashanu and tight end Theo Johnson are the two representatives for the offense, while defensive end Adisa Isaac and safety Keaton Ellis will represent the defense and linebacker Dom DeLuca and wide receiver Malick Meiga earned the honor for special teams.

Fashanu, Ellis and DeLuca were previously named as team captains by James Franklin following the spring game.

For all six players, it'll be their first season as a team captain.

