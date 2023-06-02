 Skip to main content
Penn State football adds former Big Ten staffer Brett Arnold to recruiting staff

james franklin 2023 Blue-White game entrance

Penn State has added an experienced piece to its recruiting staff.

Former Big Ten staffer Brett Arnold has been hired as an assistant recruiting coordinator for the Nittany Lions.

Arnold most recently served as Delaware's associate athletic director and general manager for football operations.

He brings over 10 years of total management experience to Happy Valley, including seven total years with Rutgers and a stint with Sam Houston State.

Arnold joins Khalil Ahmad and D.J. Bryant as new recruiting staffers for Penn State this offseason.

