Penn State film review | Messiah Mickens possesses Barkley-like speed, shiftiness at running back

Penn State got a head start to its 2026 recruiting class with the commitment of running back Messiah Mickens on Saturday.

Mickens is currently ranked as the top player in Pennsylvania, the No. 3 athlete and the No. 30 overall player in the class by 247Sports, though these rankings are subject to change as the prospects progress through high school.

Hailing from Trinity High School in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, Mickens has received offers from top programs like Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State.

Despite the limited sample size, the rising sophomore is already generating serious buzz as a blue-chip prospect.

Here’s what Mickens could bring to the table for the Nittany Lions.

Speed

Mickens received snaps at running back, wide receiver and cornerback during his freshman season, but his best fit is running back thanks to his game-breaking speed.

On this play, Mickens flies to the outside on a toss play and quickly turns the corner. Multiple defenders were left in the dust as he sprinted in for the touchdown.

Here, Mickens shows off his exceptional acceleration. After cutting inside, he quickly finds another gear to split the defenders and get off to the races.

With three more years of high school and college weight training ahead, he’ll likely get even bigger and faster by the time he enters Beaver Stadium.

Vision and elusiveness

Of course, speed isn’t everything. Great runners also need vision and change of direction, and Mickens has both.

Mickens does a little bit of everything in this highlight. He starts to his left, makes a jump cut to his right, jukes another defender, then explodes through a crease in the defense. From there, he uses his elite speed to reach the end zone.

On this run, Mickens makes the defense look silly. First, he bounces to the outside and follows his blocks up the sideline. He then cuts back inside and eventually beats the defenders to the end zone.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football announces 2023 team captains Penn State football released its six team captains for the 2023 season on Saturday, featurin…

Even when the original play is plugged up by the defense, Mickens has shown that he can create space for himself with his vision and ability to make defenders miss. In a lot of ways, his rushing style resembles Saquon Barkley.

Pass catching

Last season, Mickens took snaps as a slot receiver, where he was just as dangerous.

On this snap, he shows off his ball skills and soft hands. Mickens runs a fly route, turns back to the football and picks it off the defender’s shoulder.

At 6-foot, he wouldn’t be the ideal target for jump balls, but he has the ability to make some circus catches when he’s called upon.

Of course, the elite running back is also a major threat after the catch.

Here, Mickens catches a short pass and takes care of the rest. He turns on the jets up the sideline, cuts inside and makes players miss on his way to paydirt.

The future Nittany Lion has the raw athleticism to be a true game changer at the next level. With three more years of high school still ahead, Mickens has a very bright future.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE