Penn State faces potential for rain against Delaware

After experiencing great weather last weekend, things could get a little wet when Penn State hosts Delaware for the second game of the season.

According to AccuWeather, there’s a 65% chance of precipitation on Saturday afternoon. If it does rain, it’s only estimated to amount to 0.15 inches, however.

The Nittany Lions will avoid the traditionally cold Big Ten weather for another week, with a high of 77 degrees including an eight mile per hour breeze headed East.

The sun shouldn’t be too overbearing thanks to a 94% cloud cover, but a humidity of 77% could make things a little muggy.

