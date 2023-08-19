 Skip to main content
Penn State earns a commitment from 2026 RB Messiah Mickens

Committed graphic
Graphic by Carson Schultz

Penn State kicked off its 2026 recruiting class with an unexpected commitment on Saturday.

Hailing from Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, running back Messiah Mickens announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

Mickens is currently unranked in the composite rankings, as are most class of 2026 recruits, though 247Sports lists him as a 4-star.

Mickens is listed at 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds and also held offers from powerhouses Ohio State, Alabama and Michigan.

