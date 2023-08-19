Penn State earns a commitment from 2026 RB Messiah Mickens

Penn State kicked off its 2026 recruiting class with an unexpected commitment on Saturday.

Hailing from Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, running back Messiah Mickens announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

BREAKING: Elite 2026 RB Messiah Mickens tells me he has Committed to Penn State!The 5’10 195 RB from Camp Hill, PA chose the Nittany Lions over Alabama, Ohio State, & Michigan“My heart is at Penn State. I’m staying home!”https://t.co/MQYJN4CmRi pic.twitter.com/jzGKd29viV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 19, 2023

Mickens is currently unranked in the composite rankings, as are most class of 2026 recruits, though 247Sports lists him as a 4-star.

Mickens is listed at 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds and also held offers from powerhouses Ohio State, Alabama and Michigan.