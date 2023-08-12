Penn State DL still loaded with depth despite loss of Smith Vilbert, Alonzo Ford Jr.

James Franklin believes Penn State’s roster is as deep as it's ever been, and that depth will be tested along the defensive line.

Defensive end Smith Vilbert and defensive tackle Alonzo Ford Jr. are both out for the season with undisclosed injuries, dealing a big blow to the Nittany Lions’ front four.

It’s déjà vu for Vilbert, who was unavailable for all of last season for an undisclosed reason.

The redshirt senior has flashed potential when healthy, such as his 3-sack performance in the 2021 Outback Bowl, but Penn State will now have to wait even longer to get him back on the field.

Ford, an Old Dominion transfer, was expected to be an immediate difference maker in the center of Penn State’s defense after notching 25 starts in two seasons with the Monarchs.

Although the line is now thinner, the Nittany Lions still have plenty of talent to work with.

“On the D-line, with the depth we have, anybody can start — literally everybody can start,” Adisa Isaac said during Big Ten media day.

Isaac is expected to be one of those starters and will likely line up across from Chop Robinson, who Franklin said is “thriving” right now.

The duo combined for 21 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks last season, and they could be even more explosive in Year 2 under defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

Another player expected to get serious playing time is sophomore Dani Dennis-Sutton.

As a true freshman, the speedy edge rusher finished with 17 tackles, three sacks and an interception. Going into 2023, Dennis-Sutton is poised to build on that production.

“Dani, I thought really from the spring on, has really been doing well; he’s big, he’s strong, he’s physical, he’s determined, had a really good freshman year and it’s just continued to build off of that,” Franklin said Thursday.

Another defensive end to keep an eye on is junior Amin Vanover, who’s received praise from the coaching staff throughout the offseason.

“Amin’s a guy that’s always flashed tremendous potential, and he’s doing it on a more consistent basis right now,” Franklin said.

Zuriah Fisher is another candidate to get plenty of reps after missing most of the 2022 season with injury. Franklin said Fisher looks “100%” in practice, which bodes well for him moving forward.

With the depth and talent that Penn State still has, it should be able to continue rotating its defensive ends and bringing fresh pass rushers on every down.

It’s a similar story for the defensive tackle position, which is rich with depth even after losing Ford.

Leading the way is a pair of fifth-years, Hakeem Beamon and Dvon Ellies, who have the most experience in the room.

Junior Coziah Izzard should also see plenty of snaps as the only other defensive tackle with starting experience, making seven starts in 2021.

Zane Durant played in all 13 games during his true freshman season last year, and he will have an opportunity to win a greater role during offseason competition.

Two other talented linemen, Davon Townley Jr. and Jordan van den Berg, will also be vying for snaps at the position.

At the very least, Penn State still has six starting-caliber defensive tackles on the roster, so it can easily make up for the loss of Ford.

Of course, losing two quality players could hurt any defense, but the Nittany Lions are beyond stacked on their defensive line.

Diaz said that the best pass-rushing defenses he’s been a part of are the ones that have “multiple waves” of defenders that can rotate in and give 100% each play.

Even after the injuries, Penn State’s tremendous depth should allow it to be relentless this season.

“They can go as hard as they can go, and they knew the guy coming in behind him —that’s hard on offensive linemen,” Diaz said. “So we’re blessed to have lots of guys who can create havoc and lots of guys who can cover.”

