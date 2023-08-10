Penn State is down another defensive linemen just weeks before the season begins.

Alonzo Ford Jr., who transferred from Old Dominion this offseason, will miss the 2023 season with an injury, a program source confirmed to The Daily Collegian on Thursday night.

A two-year starter in Ricky Rahne's program, Ford was mainstay on the team's defensive line. He tallied 32 tackles, 3.5 sacks and five tackles for loss in 2022.

Ford was expected to contribute right away to a Nittany Lion defense with soaring expectations.

His season-ending announcement comes less than a week after a source confirmed to the Collegian that defensive end Smith Vilbert will also miss the season with an injury.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE