Penn State has reportedly lost one of its upperclassmen along the defensive line.

Redshirt senior Smith Vilbert will miss the 2023 season with an injury, a Penn State spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Collegian. The Athletic's Audrey Snyder was first on the report.

Vilbert missed a majority of last season, as well, only appearing in the Rose Bowl against Utah. The reason for his inactive status was never confirmed.

Vilbert's last and only full season was in 2021, when he finished with seven tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks.

His three sacks in the 2022 Outback Bowl tied the bowl's all-time record and set a Penn State bowl record.

