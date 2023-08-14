Penn State defensive backs solidifying roles within depth chart

With less than three weeks until the season-opener against West Virginia, Penn State is still in the process of solidifying its depth chart.

The secondary is no exception, with several players vying for spots in the two-deep.

One player who has already established his spot at the top is cornerback Kalen King, who is already projected as a future first-round pick.

King had a strong sophomore season in which he started nine games and made a name for himself as one of the nation’s top cornerbacks. He’ll look to live up to the hype in 2023.

“[King] knows he's the top corner. His approach really hasn’t changed; he’s a business-first guy, he’s about his work,” cornerbacks coach Terry Smith said on Monday. “He’s consistent, he comes out and he’s the same guy every day, every practice, and he works hard.”

His work ethic has allowed him to not only post elite performances on the field, but earn himself respect among the position room. With Joey Porter Jr.’s departure to the NFL, King has had to take on more of a leadership role. Smith noted that King has been a “lead-by-example guy.”

At Penn State’s open practice on Saturday, King was one of the standout players during the scrimmage portion which saw the defense stifling the offense.

“He had a really good scrimmage — he was challenged and they threw at him a few times and he did what he’s supposed to do… we’re happy with where he’s at right now,” Smith said. “He’s having fun, and when he’s having fun he’s at his best.”

Behind King, Johnny Dixon, Daequan Hardy and Cam Miller have separated themselves as the current top four in the room.

“Those are the guys we gotta get polished for the opener,” Smith said.

Behind those four are several newcomers who bring depth to the program and are poised to contend for playing time in the coming years.

“We have two young guys that are starting to emerge in that group — Zion Tracy and Elliot Washington,” Smith said. “Audavion Collins has taken some strides as well.”

Tracy and Elliot are entering their first season with the program, while Collins transfers in after just one season with Mississippi State.

As far as finding someone to play inside, Smith listed several options.

“We’re repping Cam Miller and we’re also repping King Mack a little bit, so those guys will have a future there. And then we’re trying to dabble and see if Audavion Collins or Zion [Tracy] can handle it mentally, just give them little sprinkles, but those are the main guys.”

Switching over to the safety position, Smith noted that there was also an established two-deep among that group.

“There’s really a four-man race at the safety position that coach [Poindexter] is kind of managing, trying to create equal snaps and reps so those guys have an opportunity to emerge,” Smith said.

That group consists of Keaton Ellis, Jaylen Reed, Zakee Wheatley and KJ Winston, though Smith said “it's a battle right now to see who’s going to be the first two to walk out on that field.”

Behind those four, freshman King Mack has established himself as a player to watch in the coming years.

“King [Mack]’s explosive, he can run, this kid loves football. Any time you have passion for the game like he does, you’re going to be successful, and he’s going to make an impact for us rather quickly.”

Another freshman making waves throughout camp has been DaKaari Nelson, who had to make some adjustments after making the jump to the collegiate level.

“DaKaari [Nelson]’s been pretty good, it’s hard for freshmen to learn the system so he’s been slowed by that a little bit, but we’re very very happy we have him. He’s got a bright future here and he’s picking it up day by day.”

