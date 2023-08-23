 Skip to main content
Penn State announces top performers from preseason training camp

Blue-White Game 2023, Drew Allar

Quarterback Drew Allar (15) passes the ball during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State has announced its top performers of preseason training camp.

Drew Allar was named touchdown king for top passing quarterback while KeAndre Lambert-Smith earned the honor on the receiving end.

Cornerback Daequan Hardy and linebacker Tony Rojas were each named takeaway king.

Despite throwing more touchdown passes than any quarterback on roster this preseason, Allar has still not been named Penn State’s starter.

A full-time starter over the previous two seasons, Lambert-Smith is expected to take over as the team’s No. 1 receiver this fall.

Hardy has been the team’s primary nickel corner for the past two years. He tallied 13 tackles, a half sack, a forced fumble, an interception and four pass breakups last season.

Rojas is a former 4-star from Fairfax, Virginia. He’s expected to see playing time early into his true freshman year in 2023.

