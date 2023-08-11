 Skip to main content
Penn State adds pitcher Ren Devereux to 2025 recruiting class

Mike Gambino Press Conference

New Baseball Coach Mike Gambino speaks with reporters during a press conference at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

The commits just keep coming for coach Mike Gambino.

Penn State added Ren Devereux to its 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Coming out of St. John's College High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Devereux has experience at third and first base, but he is primarily a pitcher.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect has an 84 mph fastball, according to Perfect Game.

Devereux became the fourth player in Penn State's 2025 class, joining first baseman Jace Alvino, pitcher Dustin Rape and shortstop Ethan Tolbert.

