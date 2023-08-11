Penn State adds pitcher Ren Devereux to 2025 recruiting class

The commits just keep coming for coach Mike Gambino.

Penn State added Ren Devereux to its 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday.

I’m excited to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Penn State University. I would like to thank everyone who has helped me along the way. #WeAre 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/gtfPMq7HWS — Ren Devereux (@RenDevereux) August 9, 2023

Coming out of St. John's College High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Devereux has experience at third and first base, but he is primarily a pitcher.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect has an 84 mph fastball, according to Perfect Game.

Devereux became the fourth player in Penn State's 2025 class, joining first baseman Jace Alvino, pitcher Dustin Rape and shortstop Ethan Tolbert.

