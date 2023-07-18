Penn State adds duo as Beaver Stadium public address announcers for 2023 season

There will be a pair of new voices echoing throughout Beaver Stadium this fall.

Joe Putnam and Rodney Martin are set to take over public announcing duties for the football team beginning this season, Martin confirmed Tuesday.

I have a great partner in crime in @JPutnamMic to work with. We have such a good time at Medlar and hoping to continue the good times in Beaver. — Hockey Valley (@HockeyValley) July 18, 2023

The position was previously held by Dean DeVore, who parted with the program earlier this year.

"I have a great partner in crime in (Joe Putnam) to work with," Martin said on Twitter. "We have such a good time at Medlar and hoping to continue the good times in Beaver. ...Can't wait to get started!"

Putnam is responsible for play-by-play with the State College Spikes as well as announcing for various Penn State teams, while Martin has mainly worked as the announcer for both Penn State hockey teams since they moved to Division I in 2013.

Putnam will handle announcements throughout media breaks, while Martin will be responsible for announcing down and distance and scoring plays.

“We are excited to have Rodney and Joe serve in these roles as they have played a role in game day for a variety of Penn State Athletics events for a number of years,“ a Penn State spokesperson told the Daily Collegian.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE