 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

Penn State adds duo as Beaver Stadium public address announcers for 2023 season

Football vs Minnesota, Fireworks

Fireworks illuminate the sky before Penn State's matchup against Minnesota at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Gophers 45-17.

 Nick Eickhoff

There will be a pair of new voices echoing throughout Beaver Stadium this fall.

Joe Putnam and Rodney Martin are set to take over public announcing duties for the football team beginning this season, Martin confirmed Tuesday.

The position was previously held by Dean DeVore, who parted with the program earlier this year.

"I have a great partner in crime in (Joe Putnam) to work with," Martin said on Twitter. "We have such a good time at Medlar and hoping to continue the good times in Beaver. ...Can't wait to get started!"

Putnam is responsible for play-by-play with the State College Spikes as well as announcing for various Penn State teams, while Martin has mainly worked as the announcer for both Penn State hockey teams since they moved to Division I in 2013.

Putnam will handle announcements throughout media breaks, while Martin will be responsible for announcing down and distance and scoring plays.

“We are excited to have Rodney and Joe serve in these roles as they have played a role in game day for a variety of Penn State Athletics events for a number of years,“ a Penn State spokesperson told the Daily Collegian.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags