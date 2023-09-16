‘Once one person gets one it’s dangerous’ | 5 turnovers power Penn State's win at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Penn State’s first road test of the season resulted in a 30-13 victory over Illinois, but a closer look at the box score reveals one specific reason why.

While the Nittany Lions beat the Illini in most categories, the biggest statistical disparity came in the turnover department.

Penn State recorded five takeaways on the day, four via interception and one from a fumble, leading to 20 points on the board.

“Once one person gets one it’s dangerous, because we all start feeding off it,” cornerback Johnny Dixon said postgame.

Saturday’s five takeaways are a major improvement from the previous two weeks, when Penn State recorded just two forced turnovers, both against Delaware. Following both of the previous two contests, James Franklin mentioned his desire to generate more.

On Saturday, his team delivered.

“I feel like the lack of turnovers in the first two games kind of built up this moment for us to get more,” Daequan Hardy said.

Hardy had missed the previous two games due to injury, but was back for Week 3 and made an immediate impact in his return. He said that the team set a goal to record three turnovers per game, and while they fell short against West Virginia and Delaware, they hit that goal in just the first quarter against Illinois.

“Ever since Manny got here, it’s kind of been an emphasis,” Hardy said. “The type of defense we run, we’re gonna get chances, opportunities, we just gotta make the most of them.”

Heading into the game, Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer had thrown three interceptions through two games and was set to face his most difficult challenge yet in Penn State. After watching film throughout the week, the players were expecting opportunities to steal possessions.

“We felt like we were gonna have chances. We didn’t know we were going to get five, but we knew we’d have chances so we just capitalized on everything we got,” Dixon said.

Dixon was one of the players who recorded a takeaway, grabbing an interception in the red zone which included a 21 yard return. However, it wasn’t just the cornerbacks getting involved, as linebacker Abdul Carter also dropped back into coverage for an interception of his own.

“That’s something we pride ourselves on, getting takeaways… and when we get takeaways, we’re gonna win a lot of games,” Carter said.

While the defense was humming, the offense took a while to get going. Through the first 10 possessions, the Nittany Lions were averaging 19.2 yards per drive.

“Whenever the offense has a slow start, things aren’t going well, we’re always going to have their back and vice versa,” Carter said. “We know that we can depend on one another.”

While it wasn’t a well-rounded performance and there are mistakes to be corrected if Penn State wants to reach its goals, the team advanced to 3-0 and will now head back to Happy Valley to begin preparation for a White Out clash against Iowa.

“Spirits are high,” Hardy said. “We’re going to enjoy this one and move onto Iowa tomorrow.”

