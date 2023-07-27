Olu Fashanu balancing high NFL Draft projections with offseason work for Penn State football

After a breakout redshirt sophomore campaign that saw his rapid ascension up NFL draft boards, offensive tackle Olu Fashanu made a monumental decision to return to Penn State for 2023.

Fashanu was a projected first-round pick in this year’s draft, with some viewing him as the top offensive line prospect in the country despite missing a portion of the season with an injury.

Even with his limited playing time, scouts saw enough to recognize Fashanu’s elite abilities, so it came as somewhat of a surprise when he announced his return for another year.

“Having another opportunity to come back to suit up with all my brothers for one more time, combined with the fact that I have the opportunity to graduate early, those two choices made everything a lot easier,” Fashanu said at Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday.

With Fashanu’s announcement comes big expectations. Some outlets have even claimed he has the potential to be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, which would put him in rarified air alongside Ki-Jana Carter and Courtney Brown as the only Nittany Lions to earn the honor.

Despite these projections, Fashanu is keeping his focus on “getting 1% better every day.”

“The hype comes with a lot of expectations, but to be honest no one has higher expectations than myself,” Fashanu said. “To me it’s all about staying consistent and not getting complacent at all.”

It hasn’t always been that way though, as last year the then-19-year-old had to deal with lots of stress, which is something he has worked to improve heading into this season.

“Last year I had high expectations for myself, but the pressure did come with that and it would affect me mentally,” Fashanu said. “Just remembering where I came from and that I put in the work to be in this position definitely helps a lot, helps eliminate that self doubt.”

On top of being in a better headspace, Fashanu has taken big strides in his physical development according to James Franklin. After already being considered one of the top prospects in the sport, Fashanu has continued to make improvements in the weight room.

“All of his testing numbers have dramatically improved, his bench press, 40, vertical jump, pro agility, all of them while gaining 20 pounds,” Franklin said. “I think he’s put himself in the best position to play well this year and also be able to take those skills and translate them at a place like Indianapolis, maybe the combine.”

Fashanu made sure to credit some of his former teammates for his development as well. According to him, competing against two current NFL players during practices at Penn State played a pivotal role in developing his current physical prowess.

“As a 16-year-old freshman going against Odafe Oweh and Shaka Toney, fully grown guys, that’s when I was like ‘OK, this is a lot different,’” Fashanu said. “I was going to war with those guys all the time, but we were both getting each other better.”

Fashanu, who stands at 6-foot-6, is now listed at 319 pounds. As far as how that’ll translate to the gridiron, Fashanu noted that he’s been working to improve on finishing blocks.

“I think that’s going to be something different this year,” Fashanu said.

On top of his physical development, Franklin noted that Fashanu has taken strides as a leader as well.

“(Fashanu) has the maturity and the intellect and the work ethic to demand the respect of all the guys on the team and in the room,” Franklin said.

As the season draws closer, Fashanu and the rest of the Nittany Lions will turn their attention to West Virginia, which will make the trip north to Happy Valley for a prime-time season opener on Sept. 2.

The game will mark the beginning of Fashanu’s likely final season with the blue and white, and the nation will get to witness a new version of Olu Fashanu, who looks to be even better than the potential top-10 pick from a season ago.

“If I was a Penn State fan, I’d be extremely excited,” Fashanu said.

