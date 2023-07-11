Northwestern football follows Penn State playbook, takes action only when convenient | Column

For the past 17 years, Pat Fitzgerald was the face of Northwestern football. He oversaw 10 bowl games, two Big Ten West titles and a scandal that alleged hazing and racism within his program, leading to his ousting on Monday.

While an independent investigation failed to find any “credible evidence” Fitzgerald knew of his program’s hazing culture, per a statement from Northwestern President Michael Schill, multiple current or former student-athletes allege that he or other members of the coaching staff must’ve known.

A scandal of this magnitude recalls a similar question many asked after Penn State’s Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case broke.

How could the staff or administration not know?

Images of whiteboards, obtained by The Daily Northwestern, were labeled with lists of players who needed to be “ran,” the name for the program’s alleged hazing practice. Fitzgerald also allegedly made clapping motions above his head in practices when a player made a mistake, the same signal used by players in games that equated to “running.”

After a six-month investigation, Fitzgerald was initially given a two-week, unpaid suspension on Saturday. But just hours later, Schill said he believed “he may have ‘erred’ in weighing the appropriate sanction” for the coach.

In just two days, 11 current or former players backed the initial claims of harassment, only furthering the unlikely nature that six months of investigation couldn’t find reasonable evidence to suggest Fitzgerald or his staff knew of the hazing practices.

Fitzgerald’s ultimate termination only furthers the speculation of his awareness, despite the investigation failing to suggest this.

The alleged crimes of Northwestern’s scandal cannot be compared to those of Penn State’s in 2011. What can be, though, is the response by both universities.

Fitzgerald could’ve gotten away with a two-week suspension had it not been for diligent reporting done by The Daily and other outlets across the country.

With new reports breaking at a rapid rate from Saturday to Monday, Northwestern found itself at a tipping point and fired Fitzgerald.

Northwestern’s response to its scandal exposes what could be the darkest truth in college athletics — athletic departments only have a spine when it’s most convenient.

If Penn State responded correctly after Joe Paterno first heard of Sandusky’s wrongdoings, Paterno’s legend would likely be intact as it had been for nearly half a decade.

While the situations are different, Pat Chambers’ resignation as men’s basketball coach in 2020, after former Nittany Lion Rasir Bolton accused him of racially insensitive comments, shows how athletic departments can be pressured more by public backlash over their internal values.

Penn State did not want to make the same mistake it made in 2001, and Chambers resigned shortly after an internal investigation, despite pushback from a good portion of his Nittany Lion team.

The difference between Chambers and Fitzgerald is that only one player made allegations toward Chambers while 11 were featured in the Northwestern scandal.

Nonetheless, Northwestern took a similar approach but hurt itself for not acting quickly enough after the investigation’s conclusion.

Prior to investigation, Fitzgerald or another staff member should’ve correctly reported Northwestern’s hazing problem if or when they first recognized something was wrong.

If that had been done, Fitzgerald would likely still have a job and Northwestern wouldn’t have to dig itself out an even greater hole than the on-field one it was already in.

The coming days for the Wildcats won’t be pretty. Recruits are likely already skeptical of joining a program that went 1-11 last season, and a groundbreaking hazing scandal certainly won’t help.

What remaining starpower the program has will be granted a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal, which will likely only further set Northwestern back.

The simplest way to avoid blowing up a program is to create a culture built on fairness and respect. The other is to tell the truth in difficult situations.

Cover-ups don’t work in college athletics.

