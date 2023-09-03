‘No nerves’ Drew Allar makes his mark, cruises Penn State over West Virginia

Penn State was just 17 yards from the end zone as the clock ticked to 25 seconds — the second half quickly approaching. Drew Allar, a soft-spoken quarterback who typically leads by example, positioned behind his offensive line.

“Get the f--- down, let’s go,” Allar said.

This was the moment Allar — who threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start — broke out of his shell and helped the Nittany Lions to a 38-15 season-opening victory over West Virginia.

“I’ve never heard him curse like that mid-play,” right guard Sal Wormley said.

Months removed from a Rose Bowl win, Penn State has set a high bar for 2023, especially considering many of its top contributors from last year’s team are back for another go-around.

Allar, who appeared in 10 games last season as Sean Clifford’s backup, projects as the clear X-factor in James Franklin’s search for a first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

If Saturday was any indication of things to come, the Nittany Lions could be in safe hands with Allar running the offense.

“That's the Drew that we saw in preseason camp,” Franklin said postgame. “That's the Drew we saw in limited reps last year, in terms of when he got into the game and did some really good things and just (felt) very poised and confident.”

It didn’t take long for Allar to find his stride.

On his second pass attempt of the game, Allar connected with KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a 72-yard touchdown pass, leaping in celebration and embracing his offensive line as Lambert-Smith trotted into the end zone.

Allar scrambled past some incoming defenders and saw Lambert-Smith wide open down field, so he “stepped up and threw it.”

“Obviously it was really, really good for us as a whole offense to get off to a fast start,” Allar said. “That's one of our points of emphasis throughout the week, fast starts and getting points on the board with our first drive.”

Allar only continued to find Lambert-Smith, who hauled in four receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns — the second of which came on a 12-yard completion in the third quarter.

If Penn State has any intentions of qualifying for the playoff and beyond, Allar has been put in the spotlight and could be the difference-maker behind what’s likely one of the nation’s top defenses.

“There’s clearly a lot of pressure on him being that guy,” Lambert-Smith said. “(Being) the person who could like save the program, it could be a lot of pressure. I feel like he handled it well.”

It’s no easy feat to play on a stage in front of 110,000 people, but Allar could be up to the task.

Allar’s poise in the pocket looked far more advanced than most in their first-career starts, and his 6-foot-5, 242-pound frame caused headaches for West Virginia in the backfield.

The pressure is on, but Allar isn’t nervous. He’s ready for the spotlight.

“I didn’t have any nerves. I don’t get nervous to play games,” Allar said. “I get more anxious to just go out and start the game.”

