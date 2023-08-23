Nicholas Singleton 'bigger, stronger' ahead of 2nd season with Penn State

Even after surpassing 1,000 yards last season, there’s still room for running back Nicholas Singleton to improve.

Singleton rushed for 1,061 yards and a freshman-record 12 touchdowns in his debut season with Penn State, capped off with a 120-yard, two touchdown performance in the Rose Bowl.

Now a sophomore, Singleton has a year of college football under his belt alongside fellow second-year back Kaytron Allen, who James Franklin said has also improved over the offseason.

“They're bigger, stronger and they're more confident physically, they're more confident mentally in their assignments and [they] just understand major college football and what it takes,” Franklin said Wednesday. “They've had really consistent and strong camps.”

Singleton is one of only three Nittany Lion true freshman running backs who ran for over 1,000 yards, and the first since Saquon Barkley in 2015.

While racking up yards, Singleton was simultaneously learning the playbook and developing his football IQ.

“I'm feeling really good mentally since I've been here for two years now. I’ve learned the system more, I'll be able to play fast,” Singleton said. “Last year, I came in the spring. I didn't know the system as much so I played a little slower, but now since I had a year to develop, I feel like I’ll play faster.”

Last season, Singleton was described as a man of few words.

As the Nittany Lions’ presumed starting running back, the sophomore is stepping up into a more vocal role, while also continuing to lead by his own example.

“I've been more vocal now a little bit and speaking to my teammates and telling them, ‘Start fast this practice’ because we got to start fast during the game,” Singleton said. “I've always led by example because of how my work ethic is and stuff like that.”

Running back is a position that includes a lot more than simply running the football.

Singleton, and any running back that gets put on the field, could be asked to pass block or catch a pass. To improve his non-rushing skills, Singleton has been working with Penn State’s offensive line and wide receivers.

In 2022, Singleton caught 11 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown, but is looking for a larger role thanks to the help from his teammates.

“I've been doing (passing game drills) the whole summer. I always keep my mind on that and getting better with that,” Singleton said. “I’ve been working with the offensive line and I'll see how they block and stuff. With the receivers, [I watch] how they run routes, how they release.”

Singleton has been primarily known as a speed back, an asset he showcased more than a few times in 2022. His running mate, Allen, took on the role of a power runner.

However, Singleton is trying to become the best of both worlds, working with Penn State’s strength coach Chuck Losey to get stronger while maintaining his speed.

To Singleton, it doesn’t matter what workout he does in the weight room as long as he gets stronger.

“I always think of myself like that, a power back and a speed back,” Singleton said. “That’s the stuff I've been working on throughout summer camp, trying to be that power back for those extra two yards.”

