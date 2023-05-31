Former Penn State tight end Jesse James found a new NFL home on Wednesday.

James signed an undisclosed deal with the New Orleans Saints, making this his fourth NFL destination since 2020.

New Orleans Saints sign TE Jesse James and FB Jake Bargas ⚜️#Saints | @Shift4 pic.twitter.com/CPLNnyUsP6 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 31, 2023

James is entering his ninth NFL season after entering the league as a fifth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former Nittany Lion saw the most success to date in the Steel City, but a new start in New Orleans brings new possibilities.

James spent two seasons with the Detroit Lions following his departure from the Steelers, which he followed by spending a year each in Chicago and Cleveland in 2021 and 2022, respectively. In 2022, James played in two games with the Browns before suffering a season-ending injury.

The Penn State product will join fellow Nittany Lion Juwan Johnson in the Saints’ tight end room. Johnson, a former wide receiver at Penn State, recorded his best season to date in 2022 and was New Orleans’ starting tight end.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE