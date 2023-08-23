NBC analyst, former Nittany Lion Todd Blackledge to debut Penn State 'Football Fridays' series

Former Penn State quarterback Todd Blackledge is set to speak at Penn State.

Blackledge will return to Happy Valley on Sept. 2 to call Penn State's season opener against West Virginia. He'll also stop by the Carnegie Cinema the day prior for a free public session.

The event is the first of a series introduced by the college called "Football Fridays" which will feature different guests prior to every home football game.

The session will take place at 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 1 in 113 Carnegie Building and will be monitored by Brian Tripp of Penn State Athletics.

The future lineup includes Doug Allen on Sept. 8, Mike Stevens on Sept. 22, Char Morrett-Curtis on Oct. 13 and Kirk French on Oct. 27.

