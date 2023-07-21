Micah Parsons, Saquon Barkley lead highest rated former Penn State players in Madden 24

It’s never easy to rank and compare professional athletes, especially during the offseason.

Nevertheless, EA Sports took on the challenge in Madden NFL 24, in which it assigned overall ratings to each NFL player.

With the full ratings now released, here are the top-ranked former Penn State players in the game.

Micah Parsons, DE, Dallas Cowboys: 97 OVR

In just two seasons, Micah Parsons has already established himself as one of the best defensive players in the league, and his Madden rating is a reflection of that.

With a 97 overall rating, the Dallas Cowboy is ranked as the fourth-best defensive end in the NFL, behind only Aaron Donald, Myles Garrett and Nick Bosa.

Parsons has game-changing speed and quickness at the position. Madden represents this with a 92 rating in speed, a 95 in acceleration and a 91 in agility — all three tops in the game for defensive ends.

Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants: 93 OVR

When he can stay healthy, Saquon Barkley has proven to be a true threat for the New York Giants.

Entering his sixth season in the league, Barkley was given a 93 overall rating, which ranks fifth among running backs.

The development team must’ve seen Barkley’s highlights, as they gave him 94 jumping and 89 spin move, both the best at his position, and a 92 juke move, which is tied for third best.

Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 86 OVR

The top-graded Nittany Lion wideout is Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin, who comes in at an 86 overall.

The veteran put together his third 1,000-yard season in four years in 2022 and looks to continue his production following Tom Brady’s retirement.

Godwin is a solid Madden receiver with a respectable 90 speed and great ball skills, including 93 catching, 91 catch in traffic and 89 spectacular catch.

Miles Sanders, HB, Carolina Panthers: 86 OVR

Miles Sanders got a big pay day this offseason, signing a 4-year, $25 million contract with the Carolina Panthers.

The former Philadelphia Eagles running back will join first-overall pick Bryce Young in the backfield, as the Panthers look to rebuild and snap their playoff drought.

In Madden, Sanders is a quality starter with an above-average 91 speed, 89 ball carrier vision and 87 change of direction.

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers: 85 OVR

A top-10 tight end in Madden, Pat Freiermuth could be poised for a big Year 3 with the Steelers.

The 6-foot-5 tight end was one of quarterback Kenny Pickett’s favorite targets last year, reeling in 63 receptions for 732 yards and two scores.

Freiermuth is a big receiving threat in the game with his 95 catching, 85 catch in traffic and 84 spectacular catch.

Mike Gesicki, TE, New England Patriots: 81 OVR

Another Nittany Lion on the move this offseason, Mike Gesicki is going from the sunshine of Miami to the frigid winters of New England.

With the Patriots, the sixth-year tight end looks to provide quarterback Mac Jones with a reliable target.

In Madden, Gesicki can absolutely make some circus catches with his 94 jumping and 92 spectacular catch, though his blocking stats leave a bit to be desired.

Allen Robinson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: 79 OVR

Now joining the fourth team in his career, Allen Robinson looks to bounce back with the Steelers after a pair of down years.

Last season, the 29-year-old receiver put up 339 yards on 33 catches for the Rams.

Robinson is a solid possession receiver that can bail the player out of some bad reads with his 89 catching and 89 catch in traffic.

Jaquan Brisker, S, Chicago Bears: 78 OVR

The top-ranked secondary player from Penn State, Jaquan Brisker is a key building block for the Bears defense.

In his rookie season, the safety tallied 94 total tackles, four sacks and an interception in 15 games.

Brisker is a well-balanced safety in game, boasting 75 zone coverage, 71 tackling and good range with his 89 speed.

Blake Gillikin, P, New Orleans Saints: 78 OVR

After a four year career at Penn State, Blake Gillikin has shined since taking over the New Orleans Saints' punting duties in 2021.

Last season, Gillikin punted 77 times for 3,571 yards, a 41.6 net average and 32 pinned inside the 20-yard line, a franchise record and No. 4 in the NFL.

He is the No. 9-ranked punter in Madden.

Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders: 77 OVR

Another product of the 2022 draft class, Jahan Dotson is looking to make some big strides in Year 2 with the Commanders.

Dotson played well despite inconsistency at quarterback, finishing with 35 receptions for 523 yards and seven touchdowns last year.

In Madden, Dotson is a big-play threat with his 92 speed and 94 acceleration. He’s a great target for the long ball with his 80 deep route running and 84 catching.

Daquan Jones, DT, Buffalo Bills: 76 OVR

The oldest Nittany Lion in the NFL is Daquan Jones, who will enter his 10th season in the league at 31 years old.

Jones will help man the middle of Buffalo’s defense, as the Bills look to push for their first Super Bowl title.

The defensive tackle is a good run defender in Madden with his 88 strength, 83 tackling and 79 block shedding.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football earns commitment from 4-star DL Liam Andrews Penn State has added another talented weapon to its defensive line room of the future.