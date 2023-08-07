Micah Parsons, Saquon Barkley lead ex-Penn Staters in NFL Top 100

ormer Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons has been ranked as one of the top NFL players by his peers.

Parsons slotted in at No. 9 in the NFL Top 100, his second consecutive top 20 placement after he came in at No. 16 last year.

.@MicahhParsons11 reacts to being ranked in the top 10 on the #NFLTop100.Stream the NFL Top 100 reveal show: https://t.co/7YSO8XHOAF pic.twitter.com/Pf9j13QWPs — NFL (@NFL) August 8, 2023

This past season, Parsons tallied 13.5 sacks and 65 total tackles en route to his second straight All-Pro selection in only two years since he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.

Saquon Barkley ranked No. 31 after leading the New York Giants with 1,312 rushing yards 10 touchdowns. He was unranked in last year’s vote.

Parsons is three years removed from earning All-American status with the Nittany Lions.

