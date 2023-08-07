 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

Micah Parsons, Saquon Barkley lead ex-Penn Staters in NFL Top 100

Cotton Bowl Classic, Penn State vs Memphis, Linebacker Micah Parsons (11)

Linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates a tackle during the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 17 Memphis at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

 Caitlin Lee

ormer Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons has been ranked as one of the top NFL players by his peers.

Parsons slotted in at No. 9 in the NFL Top 100, his second consecutive top 20 placement after he came in at No. 16 last year.

This past season, Parsons tallied 13.5 sacks and 65 total tackles en route to his second straight All-Pro selection in only two years since he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.

Saquon Barkley ranked No. 31 after leading the New York Giants with 1,312 rushing yards 10 touchdowns. He was unranked in last year’s vote.

Parsons is three years removed from earning All-American status with the Nittany Lions.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.