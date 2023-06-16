Marques Hagans tapping ‘into the heart’ of players after 5 months with Penn State football

After 15 years with Virginia’s football program, Marques Hagans packed his bags and headed to State College in January.

Having played quarterback for the Cavaliers from 2002 to 2005 and coaching from 2011 to 2022, Hagans had spent a good portion of his life in Charlottesville but elected for a change of scenery by joining Penn State’s coaching staff.

Luckily for Hagans, he’d have a familiar face waiting for him in his new home.

“He’s such a great young man and husband and father. He is a good person and good things happen to good people,” Nittany Lions’ safeties coach Anthony Poindexter said of Hagans. “He's doing a great job right now here with us.”

Poindexter spent 11 seasons coaching at Virginia from 2003 to 2013, where he spent his early years coaching a younger Hagans and the later years of his tenure as Hagans’ colleague before eventually finding a role with Penn State.

As fate would have it, the two not only reunited as colleagues once again, but also as roommates before the Hagans family finalizes its move in August.

“I won't say much, he's here in the basement,” Poindexter said. “We have a good time. We've been close for a long, long time.”

Despite the opportunity to spend time with an old friend, Hagans’ decision to move was difficult after spending over a decade with the same program.

With VIrginia's program helping him gain opportunities in the NFL and coaching world, Hagans felt ingrained to the program and those in it, especially the receivers he coached.

“If it was just a job, I think it would be easy to disconnect from,” Hagans said. “But that’s where I started my whole college career. [That’s where] I met my wife, my best friends, I played for Coach Poindexter, got drafted; I graduated. So there's a lot of sentimental value to that place.”

Five months after his move, Hagans still holds on to some of his most sentimental Cavalier souvenirs, some dating back to his playing days and first coaching gig as a graduate assistant in 2011-12.

After earning his stripes as a graduate assistant, Hagans transitioned to the Cavaliers’ wide receivers coach in 2013 before a promotion to associate head coach in 2022.

Nine of the 15 wide receivers in Virginia’s top-20 career receptions list were coached under Hagans, headed by current Atlanta Falcon Olamide Zaccheus.

On top of his on-the-field coaching techniques and NFL experience, Hagans stresses the importance of having a relationship with every player he coaches. During his opening press conference at Penn State, Hagans said he wanted to build relationships outside of football, so he can watch his players reach life milestones like getting married and building families.

The emotional bond he built with the wide receiver room at Virginia made it even “harder” to leave for the Nittany Lions’ opening.

“[Hagans] was someone that was super relatable, someone that would give the creative space for a player to come through and talk,” Canaan Severin, a Cavalier receiver from 2012-15, told The Daily Collegian. “Also, he was someone that had accomplished something that we all wanted to accomplish.”

The feat, of course, was making it to the NFL. But Hagans would probably be the first to tell you that some of his greatest achievements have occurred by creating long-lasting relationships on and off the gridiron.

Hagans’ strategy to relationship building starts with being vulnerable with the room and being an open book for players to talk to. In Hagans’ early stages in State College, he held one-on-one meetings with each receiver and held activities off the field.

Penn State officially announced Hagans’ hire on Jan. 23, which has given him nearly five months to familiarize himself with the roster. In addition to the team activities Hagans’ has held in blue-and-white colors, he’s reflected on the bonds he built wearing navy blue and orange.

“I think I was just honest with them about how I felt, like those relationships that were created were genuine,” Hagans said. “I think it allowed them to see that those same relationships could be created here and it wasn't just something that was fabricated and fake.”

Hagans’ affinity and determination to surpass his label as a coach to a mentor and somebody his players can rely on has worked at one school already. Now at a school with more resources and a larger recruiting footprint, Hagans is set to make his mark with Penn State.

“It's all about relationships with that guy, but he taps into the heart as a coach, and you can see that in the way he recruits and in the way he coaches his guys,” offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said. “There's a lot of passion behind it, and it's very intense.”

