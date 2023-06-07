Making the case for Penn State football’s 3 2024 College Football Hall of Fame nominees | Column

A trio of decorated former Penn State players have the opportunity to join college football royalty.

Ki-Jana Carter, D.J. Dozier and Paul Posluzny were placed on the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, joining 75 other former stars that will vie for a coveted Hall of Fame spot.

The ballot is loaded with generational talents and uber-productive workhorses, so the Nittany Lion representatives have their work cut out for them.

The Class of 2023’s ballot was whittled down from 80 finalists to 18 inductees, and it’ll likely be a similar ratio for the coming year.

Even so, all three Penn State finalists have a compelling case to enter the Hall and join 25 other Nittany Lion legends in Atlanta.

Ki-Jana Carter, RB, 1992-94

In a long line of dominant Penn State running backs, Ki-Jana Carter is one of the best to ever do it.

1993 was an important year in program history, as the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten after years of independence. Led by a dominant Carter, the program enjoyed a smooth transition with a 10-2 record and Citrus Bowl win.

The following season in 1994, Penn State was even better, posting a perfect 12-0 record and nearly claiming its third national title.

That year, Carter finished runner-up for the Heisman Trophy after posting 1,539 yards and 23 touchdowns at a lethal 7.8-yard average, earning a unanimous first-team All-American nod along the way.

During his run as Penn State’s starting running back, Carter slashed through defenses at a ridiculous 7.2 yards a carry, amassing 3,001 scrimmage yards and 34 touchdowns.

Although his numbers aren’t as gaudy as many backs in the Hall, Carter’s stint of dominance is comparable to similar runners, such as the 1994 Heisman winner, Rashaan Salaam.

Salaam was otherworldly in 1994 with an earth-shattering 2,349 scrimmage yards and 24 touchdowns. Other than that breakout campaign, though, the Colorado back finished with similar career numbers to Carter.

The biggest weakness to Carter’s resumé is that he failed to win a major award, since Salaam cleaned house in 1994. Still, a generational talent like Carter should be under strong consideration for the Hall.

D.J. Dozier, RB, 1983-86

Where Carter exploded like a firework, D.J. Dozier was as steady as they came during his four-year college career.

After a career-best 1,991 scrimmage yards as a freshman in 1993, Dozier continued to lead Penn State’s backfield but failed to reach the status of his freshman year.

Throughout his career, however, the tailback was durable and dependable for the Nittany Lions.

Overall, Dozier had a combined 690 career touches for 3,840 yards and 29 touchdowns, landing him with the fifth-most scrimmage yards for a running back in Penn State history.

His greatest moment was his six-yard touchdown run against Miami in what is still the Nittany Lions’ most recent title in 1986.

During that championship season, Dozier was a consensus first-team All-American. However, like Carter, the biggest blow to Dozier’s resumé is that he lacks the hardware.

While he was certainly a strong back and a program legend, it’s hard to see Dozier getting serious consideration as one of college football’s all-time greats.

Still, stats play a big factor. Nearly 4,000 career scrimmage yards and a championship-winning touchdown could be enough to push Dozier over the line.

Paul Posluszny, LB, 2003-06

Shifting to the defensive side of the ball, Paul Posluzny was one of Linebacker U’s finest products.

The Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, native was a tackling machine for Penn State, finishing second all-time with 372 tackles. He led the team in tackles from 2004-06, with a trio of 100-tackle seasons.

As a result, Posluszny was a first-team All-American in 2005 and 2006 and one of two players to win the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the nation’s top defender, twice in a career.

Furthermore, Posluszny hit the books as hard as he hit opposing players, being named the 2006 Academic All-American of the Year. Academic honors are considered in the Hall of Fame process, so this only adds to a stacked resume.

His stats and awards are also comparable to two recent Hall-of-Fame linebackers, Penn State legend LaVar Arrington and Florida State’s Marvin Jones.

With his durability and productivity, Posluszny has a great chance to become a Hall of Famer and truly cement himself into Penn State lore.

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT

Breaking down Penn State football’s 3 Sunday commitments Sunday was quite the busy day for Penn State on the recruiting front.