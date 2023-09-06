Living every day like game day | What college football has taught me about life

One of the things that has always drawn me to college football over other sports — including the NFL — is how passionate the fans are.

On Saturdays in the fall, communities of people congregate to become a part of something bigger than themselves for a few hours and become bound together by some invisible force that unites millions across the country to their respective teams.

That camaraderie and blind faith drives these people to support their team rain or shine, no matter the odds or opponent. When game day rolls around, logic goes out the window, because no matter which team you root for, you believe (know) that they’re going to win.

Social media platforms serve as a perfect example — every year there are fans of all 133 FBS teams, from Seattle to Coral Gables, claiming they’ll win the national championship. As crazy as it may sound to outsiders, every one of them truly believes it.

That dumb, stupid, unfounded, baseless, unbridled passion is something I think we could all use more of.

After all, you never know — this could be the year.

One thing I’ve learned from college football is that you can take a loss one week, but next Saturday, the sun will still come up, the fans will still fill the stands and the passion will still be as strong as ever.

No matter how bleak the outlook can get, there will still be hope and the fans will still ride for their team as long as there’s a football game to be played.

Being a fan means sticking with the team through thick and thin, and at times, things get really thin. But college football fans continue to have faith week after week, year after year, no matter how many heartbreaking losses they encounter.

No matter how many losses the fans suffer through, no matter how bad the numbers look or how big the point spread, they always bounce back, and that resiliency inspires me.

A lot of people are scared of failure, and to an extent, I am too. Sometimes the fear of failing demoralizes people and prevents them from reaching their goal or even attempting it in the first place. There are so many great ideas and achievements that have never been reached because people didn’t have enough confidence to try.

But if people could cast aside their fear and support their own personal endeavors with as much passion and fervor as they support their favorite college football team, I think they would find that their dreams are a lot more attainable than they thought, if they just continue to show up every day with the confidence that they’re going to win.

Sometimes the odds are stacked against us, and sometimes they even seem insurmountable. But that just means that when you do win, it’ll be an upset for the ages. If college football fans accepted that they would lose any time they were the underdog, they wouldn’t bother coming to the stadium or even turning on the television; and if their team did manage to win, none of them would’ve even been around to witness it.

When Alabama marched into Rocky Top last season for a matchup on the third Saturday of October, the Crimson Tide were nine-point favorites over Tennessee. Alabama had won the previous 15 meetings between the two, but over 100,000 volunteer fans, clad in orange from head to toe, filled Neyland Stadium. By the end of the game, a large portion of those fans were on the field under a thick cloud of cigar smoke, tearing down the goalposts and carrying them into the Tennessee River in jubilation.

The longer the odds, the bigger the payout, so the next time a task feels insurmountable, just think about how great it's going to feel to accomplish it. Instead of worrying about whether or not your dreams are feasible, worry about how you’re going to find two new goalposts once you’ve won.

Life can be scary, but there are still more Saturdays on the horizon — and that means more game days. No matter how long the odds are, I hope that everyone continues to show up and bet on themselves every week because that’s what college football fans do.

