Let’s be Frank | Penn State should annually schedule an FCS opponent

Let’s be Frank, Penn State should schedule an FCS opponent every season.

Every national champion of the nine-year playoff era — with the exception of Ohio State in 2014 — has faced an FCS team en route to winning the title.

“I think if you look at the model of teams that have been in the championship, teams that have been in the playoffs and teams that have won conference championships,” said James Franklin, after Penn State defeated Delaware 63-7 on Saturday, “I think there's pretty good data and evidence on what's the right thing to do.”

Scheduling FCS teams like the Blue Hens doesn’t only set the Nittany Lions up for a sure-fire victory, it also gives starters a rest prior to a grueling conference schedule that annually includes consistent playoff contenders, such as Michigan and Ohio State.

After playing his typical starters for most of the first half, Franklin opted for complete units of backups, giving 15 true freshmen playing experience early into their college careers.

The closer a player is to the ball typically increases the amount of time it takes to see the field, making it more difficult for young offensive or defensive linemen to adjust to games when their names are eventually called.

On Saturday, three freshmen offensive linemen — J’ven Williams, Anthony Donkoh and Chimdy Onoh — saw the field, as well as two defensive linemen in Jameial Lyons and Ty Blanding. Lyons tallied his first career sack in dominant fashion in the fourth quarter.

In terms of short term success, scheduling an FCS team likely adds a tally to the win column and develops depth if needed late in the season.

In 2022, Penn State lost two starting linemen — tackle Olu Fashanu and guard Landon Tengwall — for a good portion of the year, and true freshmen such as Drew Shelton and Vega Ioane were called upon as replacements.

The more freshmen who can experience game speed and a Beaver Stadium atmosphere, the more ready they’ll be if the Nittany Lions need them to step up.

The Big Ten annually schedules nine conference games while the SEC schedules eight, so teams like Penn State are already dealt a disadvantage.

By adding an FCS team to their schedule each year like the SEC, which has represented the last four national champions, the Nittany Lions will better balance themselves with those competing for a title year in and out.

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT