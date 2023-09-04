Let’s be Frank | Drew Allar could be QB to take Penn State from great to elite

Editor’s Note: Let’s Be Frank is a weekly column written by The Daily Collegian’s football editor, Seth Engle. It aims to take a deeper dive into Penn State’s most recent game.

Let’s be Frank, Drew Allar exceeded expectations in his first career start and could be the missing piece to the puzzle that has kept Penn State out of the College Football Playoff.

It took Allar two pass attempts to find the end zone on Saturday, scrambling from pressure and launching a 72-yard missile to KeAndre Lambert-Smith. He finished 21-for-29 with 325 yards and three touchdowns.

If there were any doubts or uncertainty regarding Allar’s legitimacy as the Nittany Lions’ signal caller of the future, those went out the door quickly. He could be the answer for a program that has infamously come oh-so close in the playoff era.

Penn State has appeared in four New Year’s Six bowls, as well as a Big Ten Championship, under James Franklin. Recruiting has never been a problem for Franklin, and many of his players have gone on to successful NFL careers.

If defense has consistently been strong — with the exception of a few years of lackluster secondary play — the Nittany Lions have potentially been one Heisman Trophy candidate away from competing with the nation’s top schools.

Ohio State is an example of a program that has kept itself in contention annually because it almost always has one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

The Buckeyes’ past three starting quarterbacks prior to this season — CJ Stroud, Justin Fields and Dwayne Haskins — were all drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft.

A Penn State quarterback hasn’t been taken in the first round since Kerry Collins in 1995. Collins’ senior season in 1994 was the program’s last undefeated year, a season the Nittany Lions likely should’ve been crowned national champions — but that's a story for another day.

It’s no secret that quarterbacks are the most valuable position in football. There’s a reason the 12 highest-paid players in the NFL are all signal callers.

If Allar’s first start was any indication of things to come, he could become the X-factor Penn State has so desperately lacked before snapping the program’s 28-year streak without a quarterback selected in the first round.

It’s not just Allar’s arm that stands out, it’s his poise.

Playing in front of 110,747 — the fourth biggest crowd in Beaver Stadium history — isn’t easy for anyone, let alone a 19-year-old who was crowned the face of the program before he even made his first start.

At 6-foot-5, 242 pounds, Allar is different. He dances around the pocket with ease and possesses veteran footwork despite only one year of collegiate experience.

When a defender gets a hand on him, Allar’s size makes it difficult to bring him down, giving him more time to throw the ball out of bounds and scrap the play. When he leaves the pocket, good luck trying to tackle a moving object built like a defensive end.

The consensus at the end of last season was that Penn State wasn’t satisfied with a Rose Bowl win, and the pieces are there to make a deep run this winter.

Like in years prior, Nittany Lions are expected to be selected early and often in April’s draft. Preseason All-Americans Kalen King, a cornerback, and offensive tackle Olu Fashanu are both projected first rounders, as is defensive end Chop Robinson.

With a loaded roster from top to bottom, Allar could be the one who finally takes the Nittany Lions from great to elite if he can stay consistent for 12 more weeks.

