Led by Ki-Jana Carter, Penn State football puts 3 former players on College Hall of Fame ballot

The National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame released its ballot for the class of 2024, a list that includes three former Penn State players.

Linebacker Paul Posluszny and running backs Ki-Jana Carter and D.J. Dozier round up the group of former Nittany Lions on this year's ballot. All were included last year, as well.

A two-time First Team All-American in 2005 and 2006, Posluszny is one of Penn State's all-time greatest linebackers. He ranks second in program history with 372 tackles.

Carter shined as one of the top college running backs of the 1990's, garnering a unanimous First Team All-American selection and finishing as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 1994.

The first Penn State running back to lead the team in rushing in four consecutive seasons, Dozier is the only former Nittany Lion on the ballot with a national championship to his name.

Dozier helped lead the program to a 12-0 record and national title in 1986.

Linebacker LaVar Arrington is the last former Penn State player to be inducted into the hall of fame, joining 25 others who'd donned the blue and white in 2022.

The voting deadline for this year's ballot is June 30, and the class will be announced in early 2024 before the induction ceremony on Dec. 10, 2024 in Las Vegas.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE