LB Dom DeLuca followed 'dreams,' went from Penn State walk-on to team captain

A dream came true for Dominic DeLuca this August when he was named one of Penn State’s team captains.

On top of that, the redshirt sophomore will don the honorary No. 0 this season, given annually to the team’s top special teams player.

“It means the world to me,” DeLuca said Wednesday. “I used to dream about going to Penn State, and now I’m a captain for them. I mean, you couldn’t ask for a better plan for me.”

It’s been a long journey for DeLuca, who grew up about two hours from Happy Valley and watched the Nittany Lions on TV as a kid.

The linebacker walked on to his childhood team in the spring of 2021 and grinded on the scout team. James Franklin said DeLuca treats every practice and every meeting like the Super Bowl.

“He’s a really good example of somebody that’s coming to Penn State and maximizing this experience, both academically and athletically,” Franklin said.

After redshirting in 2021, DeLuca truly stepped into his role as one of the team’s top special teamers.

He finished 2022 with 29 total tackles and a blocked punt, earning the squad’s Outstanding Run-On Award.

In January, he was placed on scholarship.

“I always knew it was a possibility,” DeLuca said. “If I worked hard enough, I can just be like everyone else on the team. … I don't need those stars to tell me how good I am.”

Entering 2023, DeLuca has risen from a little-known walk-on to one of Penn State’s six team captains.

The Nittany Lions’ other special teams captain, Malick Meiga, has developed a tight bond with DeLuca.

“He comes out with a lot of energy every day, love to see him,” Meiga said. “He just works hard, and he competes in everything.”

DeLuca inherited the No. 0 from Jonathan Sutherland, who repped it the past three seasons and is currently with the Seattle Seahawks organization.

Sutherland has remained in contact with DeLuca, offering him advice on how to be a great leader for his team.

“(DeLuca’s) a guy that has really universally earned everybody’s respect throughout the program,” Franklin said.

Special teams is made up of mainly backup players, and it can be demoralizing for an athlete to only see playing time on special teams.

Having been in that position as a walk-on linebacker, DeLuca wants to use his experience to inspire the younger players on the team.

“I just want to be the guy that shows you, if you follow your dreams, you do everything right, you follow the process, it pays off eventually,” DeLuca said.

The West Pittston, Pennsylvania, native has grinded and fought for everything in his career, and the hard work is paying off for him at the highest level of college football.

“I might not be the biggest or fastest on the field, but I’ll do my job and I’ll do it right,” DeLuca said.

