KeAndre Lambert-Smith provides 'positive energy' to new-look Penn State receiver room

After losing its top two receivers, Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley, to the NFL, Penn State retooled its receiving core with a pair of impact transfers.

Mixed with a group of talented, young receivers, the Nittany Lions have brewed a fierce offseason competition for the No. 3 receiver gig.

While the rest of the spots on the depth chart are up for grabs, James Franklin has made it clear that two pass catchers stand above the rest: KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison Wallace III.

Entering his junior season, Lambert-Smith has garnered lofty expectations from his coaching staff.

“I think he is progressing well . . . I think he will, and we need him to, have a big year for us this year,” Franklin said Thursday.

Last season, Lambert-Smith dipped in production, notching 10 less catches and 132 less yards, but the numbers aren’t his focus.

“I never worry about how many targets I get, it’s more so with me, just stand on my head and keep being level-headed, no matter if I dropped a pass, no matter if I scored a touchdown, just being the same guy every play,” Lambert-Smith said.

Lambert-Smith was hot and cold in 2022, but at his best, he was a big-play threat for the Nittany Lion offense.

This was exemplified in his latest game, the Rose Bowl, when the receiver blew the game open by torching the Utah defense on an 88-yard touchdown.

Now entering his fourth season as one of the team’s most experienced receivers, Lambert-Smith is working on being a more positive leader for his teammates.

“Just being that happier person and coming in, doing everyday, regular work with the guys, it’s just releasing positive energy,” Lambert-Smith said. “So I really don’t got too many reasons to be mad or in my feelings.”

The Norfolk, Virginia, native isn’t the only one stepping into a new role, though – his position coach Marques Hagans is too.

Hagans, who recently became the wide receivers coach after 11 years in the same position with Virginia, is already establishing a positive lifestyle in the room.

Hagans has brought a fundamental approach to the room: competition is everything, and it’s all about what the players do on the field.

“The best guys are gonna play,” Hagans said last weekend. “It doesn’t matter what you did before, or what you are perceived to be able to do, we’re gonna go off exactly what you do.”

Another key to Hagans’ philosophy is building a bond with his players, which he’s already working on by having the receivers do a myriad of activities together — a culture that Lambert-Smith “didn’t necessarily have” in previous seasons.

“That alone has grown us tighter, and it’s correlating to the field,” Lambert-Smith said.

The junior has embraced Hagans’ philosophy, inviting his teammates out to eat and to hang out together, which he believes will only strengthen their play on Saturdays.

With Hagans and Lambert-Smith providing positive leadership and going the extra mile, practice is becoming more enjoyable than it has in recent years.

“Just little stuff like that, it’s all going to total up to that chemistry and that bond that you ultimately need to win games —big games,” Lambert-Smith said.

“And when you got that, you enjoy playing for each other. You enjoy making plays, and I can’t stress it enough, we have fun at practice now.”

Daily Collegian sports candidate Morgan Pandolfi contributed to the reporting of this story.

