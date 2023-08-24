JB Nelson could play ‘significant role’ on Penn State offensive line

Landon Tengwall missed Penn State’s final eight games last season after starting the first five at left guard and could be limited for the early portion of this fall, dealing with “bumps and bruises,” James Franklin said last week.

Tengwall hasn’t been seen at practice viewing sessions since Aug. 6, an absence that could open the door for another highly-touted guard to replace him.

With an offensive line room loaded in depth, Penn State has a number of options if Tengwall is to miss time, but no one has stood out more to James Franklin than redshirt junior JB Nelson.

“We went into this year feeling like JB was going to factor in, either as a starter or starter-type reps,” Franklin said. “And he’s built on that. His habits are a lot better in terms of how he practices and approaches meetings and everything else.”

Nelson joined the Nittany Lions prior to last season as a junior college recruit from Lackawanna Community College, which has become a pipeline for the program.

Both Nelson and safety Tyrece Mills hail from Lackawanna, as well as former Nittany Lions and NFL safeties Jaquan Brisker and Ji’Ayir Brown.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 332 pounds, Nelson has been able to transfer his raw size to physical play on the practice field.

“You could make the argument that he may be our most physical offensive lineman that we have,” Franklin said.

With 22 offensive linemen on the roster, that’s no small compliment for Nelson.

The team’s outstanding depth has been a talking point throughout the offseason, and it’s been a goal for offensive line coach Phil Trautwein to capitalize on all the talent in the room.

“We have a really good group that has a lot of guys that can really play,” Trautwein said on Aug. 6. “I want to try to keep guys fresh and healthy, so the more guys that are ready, the more guys that will play.”

Competition has been the name of the game for the program this offseason, and both players and coaches have raved about its positive impacts.

Fifth-year lineman Hunter Nourzad said it’s been “exciting” seeing so many names take significant reps and compete with each other.

“It’s exciting seeing the guys get reps at different positions, going against different dudes, and I think competition breeds excellence, especially in our room cause we have such a healthy, competitive nature,” Nourzad said.

Penn State endured some injuries along its line last season, but its outstanding depth, formed through competition, allowed the offense to run as usual and provide opportunities to other players.

Starting left tackle Olu Fashanu’s injury opened the door for true freshman Drew Shelton, who impressed during his five starts.

After capitalizing on his opportunity, Shelton is now competing for a starting tackle spot opposite Fashanu.

Whether Tengwall will miss time is unknown, but Nelson could use the opportunity to emerge as a quality starter on the line.

“I know talking to our defensive linemen, they’ve got a ton of respect for (Nelson),” Franklin said. “So, we expected him to play a significant role this year either way.”

