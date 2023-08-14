James Franklin still searching for 3rd WR to ‘separate themselves’ from the rest

The expectation that coincides with being a preseason top-10 team is substantial, and Penn State will begin the fall in that territory.

As the hype continues to surround the Nittany Lions, question marks and competitions remain undecided. With presumably one of the nation’s top defenses, James Franklin is still hoping to get his offense up to the same speed.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison Wallace III have likely locked up two of the starting wide receiver spots, but a third remains unclaimed despite the addition of highly-touted Kent State transfer Dante Cephas.

“I would say it's one of those deals where there's a different guy or maybe a different two guys every day that's flashing,” Franklin said Monday. “I wouldn't say anybody has really kind of separated themselves from the pack yet.”

Cephas was the lone Penn State player included on the Biletnikoff Award watch list, given annually to the top receiver in the country – his addition over Lambert-Smith and Wallace proving the anticipation that surrounds him.

On paper, Cephas appeared to be an easy pick to quickly slot into the starting lineup after combining for 1,984 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns over the last two seasons with the Golden Eagles.

While Franklin said his previous experience has shown him to be a “proven commodity,” he still hasn’t claimed the starting role many thought he would through three months on campus.

As Cephas debuted in front of fans at the program’s open practice on Saturday, however, they may have been surprised when he never ran a single route with the first team.

Joining Lambert-Smith and Wallace was blooming sophomore Omari Evans, who tallied just five receptions, 55 yards and one touchdown last season.

“Confidence is a lot at receiver because when you’re not playing fast you're thinking. I feel like that's been a big thing for Omari,” Wallace said. “Now that he's playing fast, he's not thinking as much and his routes are better, his decision making is better. It just makes him an all around better player.”

In a year that will rest much of the pressure on Penn State’s first-year starting quarterback – either Drew Allar and Beau Pribula – a strong core at receiver is paramount to success.

Evans has shined at times in camp, as have Florida State transfer Malik McClain and fellow second-year Kaden Saunders, but no one has been able to quite produce like Lambert-Smith and Wallace in one-on-ones.

With a defensive back room loaded with talent, led by All-American cornerback Kalen King, the competition for Penn State’s third receiver spot has widely been dictated by one of the nation’s top secondaries.

“Talking to Terry Smith and Coach (Anthony) Poindexter, they feel like our receivers have really taken a step and are much more competitive and more challenging for our DBs,” Franklin said. “We got, as you guys know, some really good DBs, and it's been a battle every single day.”

Coupled with the question marks that surround Lambert-Smith and Wallace as the leaders of the wide receiver room is the one that’s drawn on since the spring – who will claim the third starting receivers spot?

With just three weeks remaining in camp, Franklin will have to make a decision soon.

"I think there's a lot of confidence in (Lambert-Smith and Wallace), and again I think there's a lot of confidence in that other group," Franklin said. "There's just nobody that's separated themselves on a consistent basis."

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE