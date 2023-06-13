James Franklin: Penn State football could have ‘one of the best' defensive lines in the country

When he met with reporters following Penn State’s 41-17 loss at Michigan this past October, James Franklin made it clear that his defensive line was “undersized” and needed to grow in order to compete in the trenches with other top programs.

Fast forward eight months, Franklin’s outlook on his defensive line, now led by first-year position coach Deion Barnes, has completely shifted. As it stands, defensive tackle is the position Franklin is “most excited for,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“As you guys have heard me say before, some of our defensive tackles need to put some size on,” Franklin said. “We have a chance, I think, to be one of the best D-lines in the country from a depth and talent perspective, but also a size standpoint.”

Contrary to a number of position groups still in the midst of competitions for starting spots, defensive tackle is one that likely had its Week 1 starters panned out as soon as the offseason began.

Hakeem Beamon is expected to retain his starting spot from a season ago while redshirt senior Dvon Ellies will most likely replace multi-year starter PJ Mustipher, now with the Denver Broncos, as the line’s anchor.

At 6-foot-3, 256 pounds, Beamon is much smaller than most college tackles, but is “bigger and stronger than he’s ever been,” Franklin said, and could be in for a breakthrough 2023.

“I think [he] has a chance to be one of the best defensive tackles in the country… Hakeem’s bigger than he’s been in a long time,” Franklin said.

Ellies, who paid his dues as a consistent contributor off the bench in 2021-22, is also expected to make a huge step this fall.

Through winter workouts, spring practice and now into the summer, Ellies is “working at a level that he’s never worked at before,” Franklin said.

“There's a certain standard expectation of excellence here, and there's no substitution for that,” Barnes said. “I think Dvon has done a good job of making sure everybody understands this and holding everybody to that.”

Behind Beamon and Ellies are a number of talented pieces, but it’s likely that none stands out more than sophomore Zane Durant, who flashed in 12 games last season.

Durant, standing 6-foot-1 and 275 pounds, is another undersized tackle that, like Beamon, is “bigger and stronger than he’s been,” Franklin said.

With Mustipher out, Durant could see increased involvement as Penn State’s No. 3 tackle.

“He’s a focused kid and wants to be great,” Barnes said. “He’s gonna do everything that he possibly can to do that… He's quick, he's fast, he's strong, he's fluid with his hips and he could change direction, as far as athleticism. But mindset-wise, he's a focused kid that's intentional about everything that has to do with him being better on that football field.”

Across the board, Penn State looks to return as a dominant defensive unit behind second-year defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

With loaded position groups from defensive end to cornerback, the Nittany Lions could be in store for a third consecutive top-10 finish in points allowed, especially if the tackles live up to the high ceiling that’s being set for them.

“That's a position group that I'm really excited about that I think has a chance to take us to the next level on defense… so we got a chance,” Franklin said. “We just gotta back it up with the work right now.”

