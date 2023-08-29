James Franklin: 'No value' in naming Penn State's starting QB

With only four days left until Penn State’s season opener against West Virginia, James Franklin still hasn’t named a starting quarterback.

The competition between Drew Allar and Beau Pribula has lasted for months over spring practice and preseason training camp, though Franklin mentioned on Aug. 10 that Allar was getting the majority of first-team reps.

Whether there’s actually an ongoing competition or not is up for debate, but Franklin did give his reasoning for the delayed announcement.

“We got a pretty good idea of who we’re starting pretty much everywhere,” Franklin said Tuesday. “I think more times than not, we try not to put that information out there because I don’t necessarily see the value in it, and for me, the most important thing is the guys in our locker room.”

The lack of an announcement wasn’t without a lack of praise for Allar, though.

Franklin revealed that it took Allar at least 13 practices to throw his first interception of summer camp against a Penn State secondary that tallied 14 interceptions last season.

The protection of the football is one of a few things that have made a “strong camp” for Allar.

“I think Drew’s had a … good camp and a camp that’s given himself, the coaches and his teammates a bunch of confidence,” Franklin said.

One player that’s excited to play with Allar is offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, who mentioned one throw that especially excited him for the young signal caller.

“It was kind of like a perfect pass,” Fashanu said. “He placed it perfectly in the hands of one of our receivers in the middle of the field. That receiver didn’t really have the best separation, but the type of ball that Drew threw, he quite literally just threaded the needle.”

Allar’s smart passing is also a positive for the Nittany Lions’ secondary, which has to work harder to get its hands on an Allar-thrown football.

According to cornerback Kalen King, Allar threw “one or two” interceptions during the entirety of summer camp.

Both interceptions occurred in the later summer practices.

“He started off camp protecting the ball like crazy and not doing anything to damage the offense, making the right choices, making smart moves,” King said. “In practice, it’s hard on me because I’m always trying to get the ball, and when he’s not giving it away, that makes my job tough.”

Penn State may have more than one “good one” on its roster.

Despite Allar playing in 10 games as a true freshman, the extended competition that is apparently still ongoing is thanks to a rise in Beau Pribula’s development.

Pribula was a 3-star quarterback that joined Allar in the program’s 2022 recruiting class, but didn’t play last season as the fourth-string quarterback.

“Beau [Pribula] brings in an element that maybe Drew doesn’t have and maybe even factoring those things in,” Franklin said. “I think sometimes, as a running quarterback like Trace [McSorley] was and like Beau is, sometimes those things are hard to evaluate in practice because you don’t really see them.”

True freshman quarterback Jaxon Smolik was also mentioned on Tuesday to have had a “good camp” as well, rounding out Penn State’s three competent quarterbacks.

“We think we have three quarterbacks that have all shown signs that we can win with,” Franklin said.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE