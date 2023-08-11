James Franklin making major adjustments to Penn State preseason camp

The excitement of training camp annually paired with “awkward conversations” for James Franklin because, since 2017, he was forced to cut 10 players from his typical 120-man roster.

Those days are now over.

As of July 21, the NCAA has increased the FBS preseason participation list from 110 to 120, ridding Franklin of difficult discussions and allowing lesser-distinguished players to develop.

“In today's college football, it doesn't make sense to do that anymore,” Franklin said Thursday. “So to have a conversation where you can't bring a kid into camp, that doesn't make sense.”

With more players in attendance means an increase in reps to dish out, and Franklin has made an adjustment to get the most out of each practice.

Penn State is “two-spotting” this camp, meaning two units practice at the same time. When the first and second teams are taking reps, the third and fourth teams are on another field putting in their own work.

Franklin said he's a firm believer that most of his athletes “learn more by doing, not by watching.” The adjustment to his practices fits the mold of his ideology and has apparently paid off thus far.

“I didn't know how long we'd be able to do it,” Franklin said. “I thought we’d start out doing it, and then you'd get a couple of bumps and bruises and have to get away from it. We're still doing it, and I think it's been really valuable for the development of our younger players.”

In an effort to familiarize his adjusting newcomers to Penn State and a somewhat typical game day in the fall, Franklin will open up Beaver Stadium to spectating fans for an open practice on Saturday.

Franklin and his staff attended open practices hosted by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, and will follow similar formats.

Other programs have opened their doors for practices in years past, but Saturday will mark the first by a James Franklin-led Penn State team.

“I've always wanted to do it,” Franklin said. “But it's one of those discussions we'll have as a staff, and maybe one year a coordinator doesn't want to do it because he's got a new wrinkle he doesn't want out there.”

The program originally wanted to host the practice at State College Area High School, but the school’s turf “wasn’t done” in time for planning purposes. Instead, the Nittany Lions will host it at the 107,000-seat Beaver Stadium.

A number of freshmen who arrived in the summer didn’t get to experience the Blue-White game, which at least somewhat resembles a normal game day atmosphere. With an open practice, these players will get to experience a live Beaver Stadium before the season opener against West Virginia on Sept. 2.

“We think being in Beaver Stadium is good for our guys, so they're not experiencing it for the first time,” Franklin said. “But I also think there's an aspect of playing in front of the fans and playing in front of the media that also prepares our guys.”

